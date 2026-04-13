Rushen United completed their first league double of the women’s football season with an enthralling 5-4 win over Union Mills at Garey Mooar on Sunday.
The southerners took an early lead through Sarah Taylor, before Chloe Cowell equalised.
Rushen clocked up a two-goal cushion via an own goal and debutante Sadie Corrie, but Mills levelled via Kelly Watterson and Cowell to make it 3-3.
A quickfire double from Janine Simpson and Corrie restored Rushen’s lead 5-3. Laura Graham scored for the Clarets late on to set up a nervy ending, but the Croit Lowey side held on win.
The top two, Corinthians and Peel, secured wins ahead of their forthcoming title showdown.
The Ballafletcher side beat Onchan 5-0 through strikes from Holly Stephen (2), Lydia Shaw, Millie Dawson and Lula-Belle Findlay.
Peel beat Douglas Royal 9-1 courtesy of Pippa Wallis (4), Louise Gibbins (2), Sarah Wignall, Lucy Connor and Tia Lisy. Caitlyn Smith netted the Whites’ consolation.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON
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