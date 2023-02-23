FC Isle of Man have officially begun the search for a new permanent manager, following Chris Bass Sr’s exit in November.
Since then Paul Jones has taken on the role on a temporary basis and this week the club invited prospective applicants to register their interest ahead of taking over at the end the current campaign.
A club statement said: ‘The time has now come for us to start the process of finding a permanent manager for the 2023-24 season.
‘In order to enable time to make the correct choice for the team, it is imperative that we commence this now.
‘This has no impact on Paul Jones who remains interim manager until the end of this season. Paul has been informed of this process and we would welcome him to apply for the job himself on a permanent basis.
‘As a club still in its infancy we hope to get as many applications as possible based on the criteria provided so as to be able to pick a manager who we feel can continue to move the team forward and continue to provide the excitement that our fans crave throughout next season.
‘All applicants please send an expression of interest to [email protected] and you will receive a copy of the criteria for the role. Applications close March 24.’
The Ravens currently sit 19th in the North West Counties Premier Division, seven points above the relegation zone.
The islanders travel to Prestwich Heys on Saturday afternoon, aiming to win a third away game in a row.