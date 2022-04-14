FC Isle of Man clinch promotion

FC Isle of Man captain Sean Doyle and his team-mates celebrates with the trophy after winning Saturday's play-off final (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos.com )

FC Isle of Man clinched promotion from Division One South with a thrilling 4-2 win over New Mills at the Bowl on Saturday evening.

The Ravens will likely ply their trade in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League next season after coming from behind to triumph in the play-off final in front of a capacity crowd at the national stadium.

No fewer than 3,230 people descended on the Bowl for the culmination of the team’s maiden season in the English league system, having seen their side finish second in the table to earn home advantage for the semi-final and final.

Chris Bass Jr fired the Ravens into an early lead, only for New Mills to turn the game around and lead 2-1 at half-time.

After the break though, Sean Quaye equalised and Luke Murray headed the hosts in front before Bass Jr sealed the victory with a superb long-range effort as the Ravens triumphed 4-2.