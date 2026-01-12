It’s as you were at the top of the Canada Life Premier League after the top two sides both won at the weekend.
League action resumed after a break for Christmas and the FA Cup, with leaders Corinthians and second-placed Peel both victorious on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites remain four points clear at the summit after getting past a battling DHSOB side 1-3 at Blackberry Lane.
Deaglan Blake gave the visitors an early lead before Sean Doyle doubled the advantage to leave Ben Qualtrough’s side two goals to the good at half-time.
Robbie Ward pulled one back for Old Boys in the second half to maintain his record of scoring at least one goal a season since starting senior football 23 years ago.
But DHSOB’s hopes were snuffed out 11 minutes from time when Ryan Nelson emerged from the bench to restore Corinthians’ two-goal advantage and seal all three points.
Defending champions Peel were also made to work hard for their victory, this time by a resurgent Union Mills at Douglas Road.
Indeed, the visitors actually took the lead in the Sunset City courtesy of a Titus Craig penalty on the stroke of half-time.
But Golden Boot contender Tomas Brown dragged the home side level early in the second half and, after hitting the woodwork several times, Peel snatched all three points late on when Ben Sturgeon fired home the rebound after Jason Charmer’s initial effort had been blocked.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Braddan gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 0-2 victory at bottom-of-the table Foxdale thanks to a brace from captain Mark O’Neill.
The Swans are now only four points behind Ramsey who suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of St John’s United at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Jamie Crook was the standout performer for the Saints as he helped himself to a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Callum Taggart and Aaron Babb.
Onchan were the day’s big winners beating Ayre United 6-1 at the Nivison. On target for the Os were Andy Asbridge (2), Connor Dawson, Ethan Leivers and Patrick Reilly. Chris Curtis netted the Tangerines’ consolation.
