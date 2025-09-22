FC Isle of Man were denied a late winner on Saturday as Charlie Higgins’s goal in the closing moments of Saturday’s trip to Pilkington was flagged offside.
The Ravens and the weekend’s hosts played out one of the most exciting 0-0 draws fans could hope to see at Ruskin Drive in St Helens.
With Luke Booth and Joe Middleton connecting well in the final third, the first chance of the North West Counties Premier Division encounter fell the way of Dean Pinnington.
Pinnington rolled his defender and held off another challenge, took aim at the bottom corner, only for Jack McGovern to get a hand to it to make a good stop which set the tone for his afternoon.
Shortly after, a chance came Middleton’s way as Booth’s cross was cut out and when it came to the big striker, but his first-time effort just cleared the bar from the edge of the box.
With openings coming the way of Danny Gerrard and Higgins, both of who were denied by McGovern, the Ravens kept plugging away at the home side, but were unable to find a breakthrough in the first half.
The second half followed a similar pattern with the Ravens largely controlling possession and creating half chances with Pilkington looking to hit on the break, including an effort from captain James Howell which went just wide.
With 69 minutes on the clock, the home side should probably have taken the lead as a loose ball bounced around in the box, but Al Maitland got in a massive block when the ball was prodded goal wards in the scramble.
Almost immediately at the other end, Middleton managed to get in behind but again McGovern got down well to save before making two good stops from Pinnington in quick succession.
FC Isle of Man were reduced to 10 men with 13 minutes left to play as Callum Hudgeon picked up a cheap second yellow card for a foul out wide.
Despite that, the best chance then fell the way of the Ravens as Pinnington’s cross was half cleared to Higgins. The Ravens player looked certain to score, only for McGovern again to make the save.
Pilkington had two clear chances to win it late on as a free header from a corner was put over before sub Danku had a golden chance but couldn’t keep his volley down.
The Ravens rallied and looked to have won it in added time as Higgins was slipped in behind. He managed to beat McGovern this time, but was denied by the assistant’s flag, with both sides having differing views on whether he was on or offside.
That was to be the final action of the game as a soaked through referee called time on what was a thoroughly enjoyable nil-nil and goalkeeper Adam Killey’s 10th clean sheet for the club.
The result was enough to keep the Ravens out of the division’s bottom two, although the Manx side have played three games more than AFC Liverpool
FC Isle of Man have a week off with their next game on Saturday, October 4 at home to Barnoldswick Town.
