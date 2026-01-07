FC Isle of Man will be hoping to get their 2026 campaign up and running this week after last weekend’s false start.
The Ravens were due to play Chadderton on Saturday evening at the Bowl, but the Greater Manchester side’s flight was cancelled during Saturday’s wintry weather disruption at Ronaldsway.
Another home game awaits for Rick Holden’s men this weekend when Burscough are the visitors to the national stadium on Saturday evening.
The Lancashire side currently sit seventh in the North West Counties Premier Division standings only a couple of places below the play-off spots.
Burscough’s current form, however, isn’t the best and they have lost in recent weeks to Atherton and Charnock Richard to lose momentum in the promotion race.
The Ravens’ form had taken an upward turn towards the end of last year to put further distance between the Manx side and the division’s two relegation spots. That is aside, however, from their last outing of 2025 against Stockport Town when the visitors won 4-0 at the Bowl despite the Greater Manchester side’s kit being lost on the way.
The one positive from that match was the return of long-term absentee Jacob Crook who was in back in the Ravens’ squad after an eight-month absence.
Holden will be hoping that the Stockport match was just a festive blip and that his side can now start looking up the table.
The return of Crook and the experienced Ayre United talisman Shaun Kelly in recent weeks will have come as a timely boost to the squad that still has 18 league games left to play this season.
After Saturday’s game, there’s a 11-day break till a mid-week trip to West Didsbury & Chorlton.
A home game against South Liverpool follows on January 24, before another mid-week away trip to Atherton LR rounds out the month.
