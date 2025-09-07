Former Peel attacking midfielder Freddie O’Donoghue grabbed the first goal of his loan spell at Queen of the South on Saturday.
The 18 year old bagged the winner as the Doonhamers defeated Rangers B 2-1 in the KDM Evolution Trophy.
O’Donoghue appearance as a second-half substitute was his sixth since joining the Scottish side on loan from parent club Carlisle United at the start of last month.
Prior to signing the temporary five-month deal with with Queen of the South, O’Donoghue was handed his first professional deal with the Cumbrians having first joined them in March 2023, aged 16, on a two-year scholarship.
He made his senior bow in September last year in the EFL Trophy against Nottingham Forest Under-21s, before netting his first competitive goal on November 12, 2024 in a 2-1 win over Morecambe in the same competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.