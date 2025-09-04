Reigning Ardern and Druggan Combination Two champions Colby continued their stuttering start to the season on Wednesday evening.
After an opening day defeat against RYCOB, the Arbory side were expected to get their title ambitions back on track on the last of the 2025 midweek fixtures, but they were held at home 2-2 against Governor’s Athletic.
Last season, the southerners secured their title at a canter in early March, 14 points ahead of second-placed Braddan.
On Wednesday, the sound of a steam engine could be heard in the distance but it’s too early in the season to say their title defence has gone off the rails.
The Moonlighters controlled proceedings from the offset, forcing a number of corners, and this pressure resulted in the opening goal on 24 minutes.
Harry Harrison’s throw on the right caught the visiting defence off-guard and, following some indecision, Ciaran Brown sneaked in behind to tuck home the opening goal.
The Arbory side couldn’t add to their advantage though, Jack Fordham had a shot saved and Brown got round the defence but drove his effort straight at the goalkeeper.
After the break, it was Governor’s who started the more promisingly, levelling the score on 48 minutes. Via Tim Tonks’s goal-kick, John McMullen muscled off his marker and composed himself to drive home a shot into the bottom left.
The away side then had a great chance to take the lead when McMullen’s cross found MacKenzie Parker whose outrageous back flick was denied by the goalkeeper. The resulting corner saw a Governor’s player head wide
On 58 minutes, Colby restored their lead when a cross from the left flicked off an opposing defender’s leg before Jacob Duncan fired into the bottom left to make it 2-1.
But 10 minutes later, the visitors equalised again when JJ Cooper’s free-kick found Geoff Murphy who directed his header across and inside the goal.
Both sides had chances to take the points in the remaining time, but they were shared come the final whistle.
PAUL HATTON
- Elsewhere in Combination Two on Wednesday evening, Pulrose United continue to lead the way at the top of the table thanks to a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Douglas Royal.
Level on six points at the summit are Castletown, Douglas Athletic and RYCOB after they all recorded wins midweek.
Town romped to a 7-0 victory at home to Douglas and District, while Youthie triumphed in an 11-goal thriller in Tromode, just coming out on top 5-6 against hosts Gymns.
DAFC stunned a strong Marown team at Springfield Road, with Lee Ford taking the plaudits with a hat-trick to seal a 3-1 win over the Crosby outfit.
The other game in this division saw St George’s claim a welcome win over Michael United, coming out on top 5-2 at Glencrutchery Road.
In Canada Life Combination One, Corinthians lead the way at the top after making it two wins from two with a 7-2 victory at home to Braddan.
The biggest winners of the evening were Rushen United who recorded an 11-0 win over a below-strength Foxdale at Croit Lowey, while the other team on six points from six is St Mary’s who came out on top 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller with Laxey at the Bowl.
There was also a close game at Ballacloan Stadium in the north where hosts Ramsey edged past DHSOB 4-3, but the other two games were slightly more one-sided.
Reigning champions Onchan proved too strong for St John’s, winning 0-4 at Mullen-e-Cloie, while Peel came out on top 0-5 at Ayre United.
