FC Isle of Man return to action this weekend
FC Isle of Man return to league action on Saturday evening with a home game against Ashton Athletic.
The Ravens have made a mixed start to their maiden season in the North West Counties League’s Premier Division, losing to nine-man Lower Breck in the season opener, before scoring a solid 2-1 away win at Litherland last midweek.
The weekend’s visitors from Wigan sit just below Chris Bass Sr’s charges in the fledgling standings, having lost one and drawn one so far this term.
Athletic finished last season in 18th place in the Premier Division table, just ahead of Lower Breck and Litherland.
Talisman and last season’s Golden Boot winner Sean Doyle remains sidelined with a long-term injury as Bass Sr is forced to shuffle his pack.
Forwards Furo Davies, Luke Murray and Shaun Kelly missed the Litherland victory, and Bass Sr will be hoping he has them back to bolster his attacking options.
Defender Karl Clark does, however, miss out as he is suspended following his sending off during the season opener against Lower Breck.
This weekend’s match kicks off at the Bowl at 6pm.
Note that Ravens’ home games are scheduled to start half an hour earlier than they did last term.
