FC Isle of Man ended its 2025/26 North West Counties Football League campaign with a spirited display, but fell to a 4-2 defeat against promotion-chasing Padiham on Saturday afternoon
Despite the final scoreline, it was the Ravens who made a dream start to the Premier Division clash when Ste Whitley’s corner was met by Dean Pinnington who headed home to give the visitors an 11th-minute lead.
Padiham, though, responded well and Fenton Davies levelled the scores before Joel Brownhill converted a penalty to send the home side into the break 2-1 ahead.
Padiham extended their lead early in the second half through Lewis Ayres.
The game then took a dramatic turn when home player Isaac Smith was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Danny Gerrard.
FC Isle of Man looked to take advantage and Whitley pulled a goal back with a poachers’ effort at the back post to make it 3-2, giving the travelling support renewed hope.
But Padiham quickly restored their two-goal cushion as Davies netted his second of the afternoon.
The Ravens pushed for another reply but could not find a way through as the home side held on for a crucial win ahead of their play-off campaign.
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