The race for promotion in Ardern & Druggan Division Two continues to hot up as the season nears its halfway point.
Southerners Castletown and Colby currently head the pack, the former side enjoying a slender two-point advantage over their Arbory rivals.
Town will be aiming to keep the pressure on at the head of the standings with three points from a game against Governor’s Athletic.
The pair met on the opening day of the campaign back in August, Town triumphing 5-1 to kick off a six-game winning run.
Colby face a tougher task as they face third-place RYCOB at Lezayre Road.
Tony Corlett grabbed a late equaliser for Youthie to earn them a point in a high-scoring 3-3 draw with Castletown last weekend. That result leaves them four points behind Colby, a gap they will be looking to close with a positive result on Saturday.
The pair met on the opening day of the campaign, playing out a 3-3 draw at the Station Fields. Expect another nip-and-tuck encounter this time out.
If Youthie lose, Pulrose United could move level on points with the northerners if they beat bottom side Douglas and District at Springfield Road.
Pully have played a game fewer than the current top three and will still harbour hopes of a promotion tilt.
D and D have played 12 games, but have only a point to their name so far and have lost to Pulrose twice already this season including a 9-1 defeat in October.
The second tier’s other match this weekend used to be a mainstay of the top-flight as Douglas Royal host former Grand Slam winners St George’s at Ballafletcher.
Geordies go into the fixture with back-to-back wins but will do well to take any points off a Royal side that hit Governor’s for seven last time out.
Saturday, November 22
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two (2pm)
Douglas Royal v St George’s
Douglas and District v Pulrose United
Governor’s Athletic v Castletown
RYCOB v Colby
