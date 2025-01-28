Corinthians’ dramatic victory over Canada Life Premier League leaders Peel has been recognised with three players being included in the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
The Whites threw the title race wide open by coming from 1-3 down at half-time to stun the westerners 7-4 and go level on points at the top.
Joao Marques was the star of the show as he put the Peel defence to the sword with a four-goal haul, therefore he takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week attack boasting no fewer than nine goals between them.
Joining him at the sharp end of the pitch are Laxey’s Eric Hill and Rushen United’s Ste Riding.
Hill was the match winner for the Miners as he helped himself to a hat-trick to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on St Mary’s at the Bowl, while Riding’s two-goal salvo at Croit Lowey helped the Spaniards get the better of Onchan 3-0 to take a huge step towards top flight survival.
Also impressing in the south of the island was Riding’s Rushen team-mate Scott Mason who kept the Os attack out and edged his defensive cohort Alex Guy for a place in the four-man Team of the Week defence.
Slotting in alongside him in the backline are Ramsey’s Callum Hudgeon, St George’s evergreen centre-back Sean Quaye and Corinthians’ Stewart Smith.
The latter produced a good all-round performance for the Whites, controlling play from the back in the second half to catch the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel, while Hudgeon starred at both ends of the pitch for Ramsey against Marown, scoring the opening goal and helping his side see out a 2-1 victory.
Quaye was in typically fine fettle in the heart of the Geordies defence as they caused an upset by defeating Union Mills 0-2 at Garey Mooar, helping the Saints keep only their second clean sheet of the season so far.
Also catching the eye in that match was Quaye’s fellow stalwart – and new Isle of Man FA men’s team manager – Chris Bass Jr who opening the scoring for Geordies to lay the foundations for their impressive win at Mills.
As such, he takes his place in a three-man TotW midfield alongside Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles and Corinthians’ Dan Simpson.
The latter continued his return from a long injury lay-off with another excellent performance for the Whites, grabbing a vital goal straight after half-time to help his side storm back and defeat Peel at Ballafletcher.
Pickles proved to be the match winner for Ramsey as he netted an 83rd-minute strike to sink Marown at the Memorial Playing Fields and deal a potentially decisive blow in the Crosby side’s battle for survival.
Despite the result there were plenty of positives for Marown, including the performance of Nick Corlett who bounced back from conceding an early goal to produce a decent display and earn the Team of the Week’s number one jersey.
Claiming the refereeing honours is Matty Shaw who enjoyed a good game with the whistle during the Rushen v Onchan clash at Croit Lowey.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Nick Corlett (Marown)
Defence
Callum Hudgeon (Ramsey)
Scott Mason (Rushen)
Sean Quaye (St George’s)
Stewart Smith (Corinthians)
Midfield
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)
Dan Simpson (Corinthians)
Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)
Attack
Joao Marques (Corinthians)
Eric Hill (Laxey)
Stephen Riding (Rushen)
Referee
Matty Shaw (Rushen v Onchan)