The line-up for next month’s Railway Cup semi-finals should be a little clearer after Saturday’s latest round of matches in the Canada Life Premier League.
Leaders Corinthians have already booked their place in Manx football’s festive competition and should maintain their four-point advantage at the head of the league standings this weekend when they head to Garey Mooar to take on near-neighbours Union Mills.
The Millers are yet to win at home this season, but took a point off visitors Rushen United last time out to dent slightly the Spaniards’ Railway Cup qualification hopes.
Rushen currently sit fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Laxey but the Miners have two games in hand.
Andy Moody’s southerners take on St John’s this weekend knowing they need to win and the two teams above them slip up if they are to have any chance of being the league’s top four come the season’s halfway point.
It just so happens that the two sides directly ahead of the Spaniards go head-to-head at Glen Road where the aforementioned Laxey host third-place Onchan.
The latter side were comfortably homing in on a first Railway Cup appearance since the 1938/39 season, but have failed to win their last three games including dropping points against relegation contenders Foxdale and DHSOB.
They need a win or they could slip out of the top four at the crucial moment.
Elsewhere, the bottom two will be looking for points to add to their own top-flight survival funds.
Bottom side Foxdale host Ayre United at Billy Goat Park, with the latter having only won once on the road thus far this season.
The Premier League’s other game sees second-bottom DHSOB welcome St Mary’s to Blackberry Lane, with the sixth-placed Saints favourites to take the points.
Saturday, November 22
Canada Life Premier League
Laxey v Onchan
Rushen v St John’s United
Union Mills v Corinthians
DHSOB v St Mary’s
Foxdale v Ayre
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.