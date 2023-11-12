Ayre United maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday, despite not kicking a ball.

The Tangerines' game with St George's was called off, with the latter side unable to field a team.

United were duly awarded the three points, maintaining their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Reigning champions Peel sit in second after they triumphed 2-0 at Ramsey.

St Mary's are up to third, following a 2-1 at Corinthians, while Laxey's hopes of Railway Cup qualification took a near fatal blow as they were beaten 3-1 by Rushen United.

Braddan slipped to the bottom of the standings after they lost 7-3 at the hands of St John's.

Douglas Royal moved out of the bottom two with a 4-2 triumph at Union Mills.

Foxdale remain top of DPS Division Two after they drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Castletown.

Colby drop a place to third after they were edged out 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller with four-placed Michael United.

Onchan are only a point behind the westerners after a resounding 9-1 win over RYCOB.

DHSOB edged the second tier's other match 1-0 over Douglas and District.

Canada Life Premier League

Union Mills 2-4 Douglas Royal

Ramsey 0-2 Peel

Laxey 1-3 Rushen United

Braddan 3-7 St John's United

St George's A-W Ayre United

Corinthians 1-2 St Mary's

DPS ltd Division Two

Douglas & District 0-1 DHSOB

Malew P-P Gymns

Onchan 9-1 RYCOB

Castletown 1-1 Foxdale

Colby 4-5 Michael United

Canada Life Combination One

Douglas Royal 1-6 Union Mills

Peel 1-4 Ramsey

Rushen United 7-1 Laxey

St John's United 3-4 Braddan

St Mary's 5-0 Corinthians

DPS ltd Combination Two

DHSOB 2-1 Douglas & District

Gymns 2-3 Malew

RYCOB 1-3 Onchan

Foxdale 5-2 Castletown

Governor's Athletic 1-2 Douglas Athletic

Michael United 2-2 Colby

North West Counties League Premier Division

FC Isle of Man 1-0 Pilkington