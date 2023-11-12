Ayre United maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday, despite not kicking a ball.
The Tangerines' game with St George's was called off, with the latter side unable to field a team.
United were duly awarded the three points, maintaining their 100 per cent start to the campaign.
Reigning champions Peel sit in second after they triumphed 2-0 at Ramsey.
St Mary's are up to third, following a 2-1 at Corinthians, while Laxey's hopes of Railway Cup qualification took a near fatal blow as they were beaten 3-1 by Rushen United.
Braddan slipped to the bottom of the standings after they lost 7-3 at the hands of St John's.
Douglas Royal moved out of the bottom two with a 4-2 triumph at Union Mills.
Foxdale remain top of DPS Division Two after they drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Castletown.
Colby drop a place to third after they were edged out 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller with four-placed Michael United.
Onchan are only a point behind the westerners after a resounding 9-1 win over RYCOB.
DHSOB edged the second tier's other match 1-0 over Douglas and District.
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills 2-4 Douglas Royal
Laxey 1-3 Rushen United
Braddan 3-7 St John's United
St George's A-W Ayre United
Corinthians 1-2 St Mary's
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas & District 0-1 DHSOB
Malew P-P Gymns
Onchan 9-1 RYCOB
Castletown 1-1 Foxdale
Colby 4-5 Michael United
Canada Life Combination One
Douglas Royal 1-6 Union Mills
Peel 1-4 Ramsey
Rushen United 7-1 Laxey
St John's United 3-4 Braddan
St Mary's 5-0 Corinthians
DPS ltd Combination Two
DHSOB 2-1 Douglas & District
Gymns 2-3 Malew
RYCOB 1-3 Onchan
Foxdale 5-2 Castletown
Governor's Athletic 1-2 Douglas Athletic
Michael United 2-2 Colby
North West Counties League Premier Division
FC Isle of Man 1-0 Pilkington