Nick Hurt has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for February.
The Ayre United veteran has rolled back the years with a series of impressive displays all over the pitch for the Tangerines.
The former Isle of Man cap scored both goals in his side’s 2-0 win over DHSOB at the start of the month and also performed well against Marown and Onchan.
Those displays caught the eye of Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel to the tune of 7.5 points and numerous appearances in Team of the Week.
Therefore, he ended February half a point ahead of the next best player in the standings, Marown’s Adam Mealin.
The FC Isle of Man star, having played eight times for the Ravens this season, has been back in the fold at Marown in recent weeks with a series of excellent performances.
Most notably he grabbed a goal during the Crosby side’s narrow defeat to Ramsey, then netted again during their impressive 3-1 victory against Ayre which gives them hope of avoiding relegation this season. Mealin also netted against in-form Union Mills at Garey Mooar.
The latter have undoubtedly been one of the standout teams in the Premier League – they currently lie a lofty second in the table – therefore it’s no surprise to see several Millers near the top of the monthly player ratings.
Luke Booth was third in the February standings on 6.5 points, only half a mark ahead of Mills team-mates Tyler Hughes and Owen Quayle.
With Peel’s Rhys Oates unfortunately sidelined through injury at the moment, Booth has surged clear in the race for this season’s Golden Boot and currently leads with 26 goals from his 19 games, that’s eight clear of Oates.
Joining the latter on 18 goals thus far is Booth’s team-mate Hughes who has really caught the eye for the Millers this season and looks like a star in the making.
As a result, Hughes has been named as the Young Player of the Month for February.
At the other end of the pitch, Quayle has been in imperious form in the heart of the Union Mills defence, also chipping in with a goal against Marown.
Next in the monthly standings are St George’s stars Ciaran McNulty and Chris Bass Jr on 5.5 and 5 points respectively after the duo helped move the former Grand Slam winners away from the dreaded relegation zone.
Completing the top 10 for February are Laxey’s Ethan Hawley, Ramsey’s Chris Duggan and Will Penhallurick of St John’s, all on 4.5 points.
Canada Life Premier League monthly player ratings for February (top 10):
Nick Hurt (Ayre Utd) 7.5 points
Adam Mealin (Marown)7
Luke Booth (U. Mills 6.5
Tyler Hughes (U. Mills 6
Owen Quayle (U. Mills 6
Ciaran McNulty(St George’s)5.5
Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)5
Ethan Hawley (Laxey 4.5
Chris Duggan (Ramsey 4.5
Will Penhallurick St John’s 4.5
Booth’s monthly haul of 6.5 points has dragged him back to within only half a mark Peel’s Matty Woods who currently leads the way in the overall player ratings standings for the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Leading points scorers in the Canada Life Premier League 2022-23 (top 10):
Matty Woods (Peel) 25
Luke Booth (U. Mills)24.5
Rhys Oates (Peel)23
Luke Doherty (Peel)21
Will Penhallurick (St John’s21
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)20.5
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)20.5
Johnny Shields (Ayre)20.5
Tom Smith (Laxey)20.5
Jordan Crawley (U. Mills) 20