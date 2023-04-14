The Isle of Man national representative women’s football team has been named for this summer’s Island Games in Guernsey.
The Canada Life-sponsored squad that will head to the biennial event is as follows:
Stevie Mallon, Lisa Costain, Erin Sells, Kayleigh Greggor, Blae Cain, Chloe Teare, Kayleigh Georgeson, Tia Lisy, Megan Kelly, Ellie Gawne, Holly Sumner, Louise Gibbons, Anna Shaw, Keira Morgan, Becky Corkish, Becci Cole, Holly Stephen and Ruby Palmer.
The newly-named squad will face their first test against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Sunday, April 30 followed by Upton Ladies (near Chester) on May 13 and finally a friendly against potential Island Games competitors Ynys Mon in Wrexham on Saturday, May 27.
The team will be managed by Wayne Lisy and the Games take place between July 8-14.
