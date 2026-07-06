The Isle of Man Walking Football Association is sending four squads to the Triskelion Tournament in Birmingham this weekend.
The Manx will be up against teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and the Caribbean in the competition that takes place at the city’s New Irish Centre in King’s Heath on Saturday.
Isle of Man squads:
Over 40s - Adam Warburton, Martin Gildea, Steve Quirk, Karl Hunter, Brett Kitching (captain), Christian Cellamare, Rob Bell, Will Erani. Over-50s - Neil Reay, Dave Carridge, Mark Tee, Simon Hampson (captain), Lawrence Weatherill, Nick Betteley, Robbie Prescott, Francis Dooley. Over-60s - Steve Hawke, Craig Peat, Ian Burkitt, Tony Sewell, Hugh Duffy, Grant MacCullum, Craig Hawley, Liam Thompson (captain), Ian MacDonald. Over-70s - Graham Smith, Mike Bowyer, Gavin Turner, Dave Power (captain), Keith Lunt, Bob Bartlett, Keith McSween, Mike Sharpe, Rob Earner, Peter Oppenheimer.
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