The Isle of Man’s walking football team returns to action this weekend in North Wales.
The Manx over 60s and over 70s squads will join teams from hosts Wales and Northern Ireland for Sunday’s competition at Airbus Sports Complex in Broughton.
Isle of Man first played Wales back in 2019 suffering a 13-0 defeat.
The island’s walking football squad has come a long way since then, most notably when the over-60s secured a shock 1-0 victory over Wales in the 2022 Nations Cup.
The over-70s team, (oldest player 77) has also registered outstanding results at the same tournament including a 1-0 victory over a very strong England side.
Looking ahead to the weekend’s trip, manager Tony Sewell said: ‘The opposition will be formidable but we are well prepared and have strong squads in both our 60s and 70s teams.’
Isle of Man Walking Football Association chairman Graham Cain added: ‘Our sport continues to grow and there’s no better time to restart a football career.
‘We have more, exciting tournaments later in the year, home and away at county and regional FAs, all topped off with a September home fixture against mighty England.
‘Walking football can be life changing.
‘We have regular sessions and welcome those who want to revive their careers regardless of the level of skill and mobility. Easy paced social football is available right through to the tantalising prospect of playing at international level.’
These take place at the Bowl on Monday and Thursday lunchtimes, starting at 12.30pm, and at St John’s United’s Astroturf facility on Wednesday evenings at 6pm.
For more information phone 496862.
The Isle of Man Walking Football Association is a registered charity and is sponsored by the Manx Co-op.