Jamylea Ferns has been named as Isle of Man Football Association’s new women and girls’ community champion.
One of the FA’s ‘game-changer’ objectives from the 2020-24 grassroots football strategy is to ensure that women and girls have equal access to football.
Ferns has been appointed with the objective of identifying, recruiting and supporting female volunteers at the beginning of their coaching journey.
Part of this will be done through delivery of the Stepping over the Sidelines Workshop for new female coaches, which is designed to build confidence and give on-pitch support.
Speaking about her appointment, Jamylea said: ‘I feel really privileged to have been offered this role and I’m excited to help promote and develop women and girl’s football in the island.
‘I’m passionate about the game and want to help make it accessible and enjoyable for all.’
Ferns will work alongside IoMFA women and girls football development officer Simon Elson.
Any club interested in adding female football to its set-up can find the new toolkit, resources and an expression of interest form online at https://www.englandfootball.com/femalefootballatyourclub