A 93rd-minute winner from substitute Dean Leece saw FC Isle of Man lay to rest the ghost of an early-season humbling and climb up into a play-off spot on Wednesday.
With Paul Jones unavailable, assistant Alex Harrison steered the side to a 2-1 win away at Litherland REMCYA in the NWCFL Premier Division.
The first half lacked much of a punch as the players struggled to get to grips with what was a difficult playing surface.
The one big event of the first 45 minutes saw Ravens goalkeeper Adam Killey play the hero as he saved a Litherland penalty to keep the score goalless at half-time.
The Manx side came out strong in the second half and, when the home team were reduced to 10 men after Elliot Taylor was shown a second yellow, skipper Frank Jones took advantage by heading FC Isle of Man into the lead from a corner.
The lead didn’t last long though, as Litherland were gifted a soft penalty for handball, allowing William Dunne to slot home from the spot.
But with time ticking away and a draw looking likely, FC Isle of Man had other ideas.
Dean Pinnington won the ball wide on the right and picked out Leece with an inch-perfect pass. He kept his cool and slotted past the Litherland keeper to ensure the Ravens made it three wins on the bounce.
The win takes FC Isle of Man up to fifth ahead of a double-header away weekend beginning with a trip to third-bottom Longride Town on Saturday afternoon and culminating with a bank holiday Monday game away at rock bottom Skelmersdale United.