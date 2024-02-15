Adam Mealin has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for December and January combined.
The Laxey midfielder has been in fine form for the Miners in recent weeks, helping the Glen Road side recover from a slow start to the season to bounce back up the table and challenge for a place in the top three.
After grabbing an important goal in his side’s 3-2 win against former club Marown at the start of December, Mealin then further impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel with strong performances against Ramsey, Braddan, St George’s and Corinthians, also scoring agains the Swans.
As such, he garnered a return of 10 points which was enough to see him edge past his Laxey team-mate Brody Patience and Ayre United’s talisman Johnny Shields in the monthly standings.
Only half a mark behind the latter pair was Douglas Royal’s Dom McHarrie who is enjoying a fine season for the Whites, having produced good displays throughout the two months and notably chipping in with braces against St George’s and St John’s.
As a result, McHarrie has been named as the Young Player of the Month for December and January.
In the overall standings, Peel’s Lee Gale has opened up a healthy eight-point gap to nearest challenger Danny Oram of title rivals Ayre.
Men’s monthly ratings for December/January
Adam Mealin (Laxey) 10 points
Brody Patience (Laxey) 8
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd) 8
Dom McHarrie Brennan (D Royal) 7.5
Ethan Hawley (Laxey) 7
George Newton (D Royal) 6.5
Andy Asbridge (D Royal 6
Tomas Brown (Peel) 6
Declan Cummins (Ayre Utd) 6
Lee Gale (Peel) 6
Overall standings for 2023-24 (top six
Lee Gale (Peel) 32.5
Danny Oram (Ayre Utd) 24.5
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 24
Taylor Andrews (Peel) 23
Aaron Hawley (Rushen Utd) 18
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd) 18
Referees standings
Andy Lodge 79 average score from 9 matches
Tom Halliwell 78.66 from 3 matches
Rob Slinger 78.66 from 9 matches
Stuart Kneen 78.43 from 7 matches
WOMEN’S AWARDS
In the Canada Life Women’s League, Isle of Man FA and Peel captain Becky Corkish picked up her first Player of the Month award after an impressive run of form for the westerners.
Corkish produced several excellent performances to help the Sunset City side forge ahead in the league standings and also played a key role in her team reaching last weekend’s Floodlit Cup final, although unfortunately she missed out through injury.
Milly Dawson picked up the Young Player of the Month accolade after the 16-year-old continued her superb campaign, scoring seven goals during December/January to take her seasonal tally to 20 goals in only 11 appearances.