Isle of Man Football Association has appointed a new disability football ambassador.
Pete Corkhill, who has been coaching the Special Olympics Isle of Man football team, joins the IoMFA with a remit to drive the growth of a new recreational pan-disability football session for boys and girls.
He will also work with local grassroots clubs seeking opportunities to support players with disabilities.
Commenting on his appointment, Corkhill said: ‘I’m really excited about this opportunity, and looking at ways in which we can increase opportunities for our footballers.
‘Having coached the Special Olympics team for the past three years I’m keen to explore how we can start to develop a pathway for children with disabilities to start playing football earlier – even those as young as five.
‘I’d like to see them enjoy all the social benefits while developing a love for the game that stays with them.’