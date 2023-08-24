The 2023-24 Isle of Man football league season will fire into life this weekend with a full programme of fixtures on Saturday afternoon.
Peel will begin the defence of their Canada Life Premier League title against St George’s on the opening day of the new campaign, having already lifted the Eric Fletcher Charity Shield thanks to victory over Corinthians in the traditional curtain-raiser.
Newly-promoted St Mary’s will begin life back in the top flight with a trip to Mullen-e-Cloie to face St John’s United, while fellow promoted side Braddan head to Ballafletcher to take on Douglas Royal.
Just round the corner at Garey Mooar, last season’s surprise package Union Mills will kick off their campaign by hosting Ramsey.
Elsewhere, Cameron Avery will start his Laxey career with a trip to his old stomping ground at Marown, while title hopefuls Rushen United and Corinthians will go toe-to-toe at Croit Lowey.
In DPS Ltd Division Two, DHSOB begin life in the second tier with a tricky clash against Castletown, while promotion hopefuls Foxdale and Michael Utd lock horns.
Elsewhere, Douglas and District host Malew, Colby visit RYCOB, Gymns entertain Douglas Athletic and Onchan travel to Pulrose United.
Saturday, September 2:
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Union Mills v Ramsey
2.30pm St John’s v St Mary’s
2.30pm Rushen Utd v Corinthians
2.30pm Peel v St George’s
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Braddan
2.30pm Marown v Laxey
DPS Ltd Division Two
2.30pm Douglas and District v Malew
2.30pm Foxdale v Michael Utd
2.30pm Rycob v Colby
2.30pm Dhsob v Castletown
2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Onchan
Canada Life Combination One
2pm St Mary’s v St John’s
2.30pmRamsey v Union Mills
2.30pm Corinthians v Rushen Utd
2.30pm Braddan v Douglas Royal
2.30pm Laxey v Marown
DPS Ltd Combination Two
2.30pm Malew v Douglas and District
2.30pm Michael Utd v Foxdale
2.30pm Colby v Rycob
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Gymns
2.30pm Castletown v Dhsob