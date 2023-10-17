The seventh edition of this season’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week features no fewer than nine debutants.
This takes the total number of players to feature already in the hypothetical XI in the 2023-24 campaign to 59.
The two players who have already been called up to TotW prior to this week are Ramsey’s Charlie Higgins and Ayre United’s Danny Oram.
Higgins was the standout performer in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, putting the previously unbeaten St Mary’s to the sword with a ruthless five-goal haul at Ballacloan, while Oram continued his rich vein of form with another brace to claim his fourth Team of the Week call-up already and take his goal tally to 10 for the season.
Joining the two northerners in a three-man attack is Braddan youngster Daniel Kinrade who produced a man-of-the-match performance for the Swans, having a hand in several goals in his side’s 6-2 victory over St George’s.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that clash at Victoria Road was Mark O’Neill who played a key role in Braddan’s victory, therefore he takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week midfield.
Slotting in alongside him in the centre of the pitch is St John’s United’s Joey Savage and Ayre United’s Shaun Kelly.
Savage caught the eye on the right side of midfield as the Saints collected their first win of the season at Marown, while former Football Writers’ Player of the Year Kelly makes his TotW comeback after a starring role for the Tangerines against Union Mills.
Another northern player to impress last Saturday was Ramsey’s Dom Parish who did a fine job at left-back as his side produced the result of the day at Ballacloan against St Mary’s to earn his place in a four-man Team of the Week defence.
Joining him in the backline are Corinthians’ Phil Kelly, Douglas Royal’s James Callow and Laxey’s Tom Cowin.
Callow caught the eye for Royal who were under pressure from Rushen during the opening half and helped the Ballafletcher side hold the Spaniards to a 2-2 draw.
Cowin was the standout defender as the Miners limited Corinthians’ chances during the two sides’ 1-1 draw at Glen Road, while Kelly did a similar job for the Whites a opened the scoring for his side from the penalty spot.
Also catching the eye in that game was Corinthians goalkeeper Jack Corran who pulled off a number of saves to nudge out his opposite number – Glenn Walker – for the Team of the Week number one jersey.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is James Turpin who performed well with the whistle in the middle of the Union Mills v Ayre Utd clash at Garey Mooar.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
(14/10/23)
Goalkeeper
Jack Corran (Corinthians)
TotW apps: 1
Defence
Tom Cowin (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Phil Kelly (Corinthians)
TotW apps: 1
James Callow (Douglas Royal)
TotW apps: 1
Dominic Parish (Ramsey)
TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Joey Savage (St John’s)
TotW apps: 1
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
TotW apps: 1
Mark O’Neill (Braddan)
TotW apps: 1
Attack
Charlie Higgins (Ramsey)
TotW apps: 2
Danny Oram (Ayre)
TotW apps: 4
Danny Kinrade (Braddan)
TotW apps: 1
Referee
James Turpin
(Union Mills v Ayre Utd)