Oates and Shields are leading the way so far
Subscribe newsletter
No fewer than 16 players have made more than one appearance in Team of the Week so far this season.
Isle of Man Newspapers’ hypothetical XI, compiled by Eric Clague and his trusty player ratings panel from across the island, focuses on the leading players in the Canada Life Premier League.
With last weekend’s poor weather wiping out all of the top flight games on Saturday, this presents an opportunity to have a look at the standout performers thus far this season.
While 16 players have made at least two appearances in TotW, two of them have also been called up on three occasions, namely Ayre United’s Johnny Shields and Peel’s Rhys Oates.
Shields has been the Tangerines’ best player so far during the campaign, featuring in various different positions for the reigning champions, while Golden Boot contender Oates has been in electric form in front of goal for the westerners, including bagging a hat-trick against Old Firm rivals Rushen United.
Oates’ Peel team-mate Ryan Tate has been the leading goalkeeper so far this term, making a real impression since taking over the gloves at Douglas Road.
With the Sunset City side leading the way at the top of the Premier League, it’s no surprise that they are well represented and also earning two TotW appearances already is defender Luke Doherty who has been a key player for the westerners at the back.
Other defenders to have multiple call-ups to their name are St John’s veteran Sam Ingham who, despite struggling with injury, is enjoying another good season. Also impressing for the Saints is his team-mate Will Penhallurick who has established himself as a key player for the Mullen-e-Chloe outfit.
This while Onchan captain James Kerruish has led by example, helping the Os make a fine start to life in the Premier League, including holding reigning champions Ayre to a draw.
The only unbeaten side in the top flight is Corinthians and they are well represented in midfield, namely Danny Gerrard (pictured) and Tom Callister who have both enjoyed excellent starts to the season.
Joining them are Union Mills’ Jordan Crawley and Ramsey’s Jack Gilbert. Since his switch from RYCOB, the latter has caught the eye on several occasions for the northerners, while Crawley has been a crucial figure in the Millers’ unexpected challenge for a place in this year’s Railway Cup.
With no fewer than 210 goals being scored during the 40 games held so far, it’s no surprise to see a plethora of attacking players featuring on more than one occasion in Team of the Week already.
Joining the aforementioned Oates are Union Mills duo Tyler Hughes and Luke Booth, Ayre’s Deacon Lombard-Chibnall, Laxey’s Charlie Robinson and St John’s star Dean Leece.
The latter, the September player of the month, has been in scintillating form for the Saints to help them mount a title challenge and, in doing so, has been called up to FC Isle of Man in recent weeks.
Booth is the current leading goalscorer in the Premier League, hitting back-to-back hat-tricks in October to become the first player to reach double digits so far this season.
His young Mills team-mate, Hughes, has been a revelation in the top flight and has proved a real handful for many opposing teams.
Lombard-Chibnall has made a good impression early in the season with his skill and pace, while Robinson has scored several vital goals for the Miners to help the Glen Road side progress up the league table.
Leading appearances in TotW this season
Goalkeeper
Ryan Tate (Peel) 2 appearances
Defenders
Luke Doherty (Peel) 2 apps
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 2 apps
James Kerruish (Onchan) 2 apps
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) 2 apps
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 3 apps
Midfielders
Jordan Crawley (Union Mills) 2 apps
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) 2 apps
Jack Gilbert (Ramsey) 2 apps
Tom Callister (Corinthians) 2 apps
Forwards
Rhys Oates (Peel) 3 apps
Luke Booth (U. Mills) 2 apps
Tyler Hughes (U. Mills)2 apps
Dean Leece (St John’s) 2 apps
Deacon Lombard-Chibnall (Ayre) 2 apps
Charlie Robinson (Laxey) 2 apps
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |