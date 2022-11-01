Oates and Shields are leading the way so far

Saturday 5th November 2022 12:30 pm
Danny Gerrard (third from left) has been one of Corinthians’ standout performers in the Canada Life Premier League so far this season and is one of only 16 players to have featured more than once in Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week (Photo: Dave Norton) (Dave Norton )

No fewer than 16 players have made more than one appearance in Team of the Week so far this season.

Isle of Man Newspapers’ hypothetical XI, compiled by Eric Clague and his trusty player ratings panel from across the island, focuses on the leading players in the Canada Life Premier League.

With last weekend’s poor weather wiping out all of the top flight games on Saturday, this presents an opportunity to have a look at the standout performers thus far this season.

While 16 players have made at least two appearances in TotW, two of them have also been called up on three occasions, namely Ayre United’s Johnny Shields and Peel’s Rhys Oates.

Shields has been the Tangerines’ best player so far during the campaign, featuring in various different positions for the reigning champions, while Golden Boot contender Oates has been in electric form in front of goal for the westerners, including bagging a hat-trick against Old Firm rivals Rushen United.

Oates’ Peel team-mate Ryan Tate has been the leading goalkeeper so far this term, making a real impression since taking over the gloves at Douglas Road.

With the Sunset City side leading the way at the top of the Premier League, it’s no surprise that they are well represented and also earning two TotW appearances already is defender Luke Doherty who has been a key player for the westerners at the back.

Other defenders to have multiple call-ups to their name are St John’s veteran Sam Ingham who, despite struggling with injury, is enjoying another good season. Also impressing for the Saints is his team-mate Will Penhallurick who has established himself as a key player for the Mullen-e-Chloe outfit.

This while Onchan captain James Kerruish has led by example, helping the Os make a fine start to life in the Premier League, including holding reigning champions Ayre to a draw.

The only unbeaten side in the top flight is Corinthians and they are well represented in midfield, namely Danny Gerrard (pictured) and Tom Callister who have both enjoyed excellent starts to the season.

Joining them are Union Mills’ Jordan Crawley and Ramsey’s Jack Gilbert. Since his switch from RYCOB, the latter has caught the eye on several occasions for the northerners, while Crawley has been a crucial figure in the Millers’ unexpected challenge for a place in this year’s Railway Cup.

With no fewer than 210 goals being scored during the 40 games held so far, it’s no surprise to see a plethora of attacking players featuring on more than one occasion in Team of the Week already.

Joining the aforementioned Oates are Union Mills duo Tyler Hughes and Luke Booth, Ayre’s Deacon Lombard-Chibnall, Laxey’s Charlie Robinson and St John’s star Dean Leece.

The latter, the September player of the month, has been in scintillating form for the Saints to help them mount a title challenge and, in doing so, has been called up to FC Isle of Man in recent weeks.

Booth is the current leading goalscorer in the Premier League, hitting back-to-back hat-tricks in October to become the first player to reach double digits so far this season.

His young Mills team-mate, Hughes, has been a revelation in the top flight and has proved a real handful for many opposing teams.

Lombard-Chibnall has made a good impression early in the season with his skill and pace, while Robinson has scored several vital goals for the Miners to help the Glen Road side progress up the league table.

Leading appearances in TotW this season

Goalkeeper

Ryan Tate (Peel) 2 appearances

Defenders

Luke Doherty (Peel) 2 apps

Sam Ingham (St John’s) 2 apps

James Kerruish (Onchan) 2 apps

Will Penhallurick (St John’s) 2 apps

Johnny Shields (Ayre) 3 apps

Midfielders

Jordan Crawley (Union Mills) 2 apps

Danny Gerrard (Corinthians) 2 apps

Jack Gilbert (Ramsey) 2 apps

Tom Callister (Corinthians) 2 apps

Forwards

Rhys Oates (Peel) 3 apps

Luke Booth (U. Mills) 2 apps

Tyler Hughes (U. Mills)2 apps

Dean Leece (St John’s) 2 apps

Deacon Lombard-Chibnall (Ayre) 2 apps

Charlie Robinson (Laxey) 2 apps

Share

