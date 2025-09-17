The 2025/26 Canada Life Women’s League kicked off on Sunday with only one of the three scheduled matches going ahead.
This took place at Croit Lowey where recently-reformed Rushen United went face-to-face against Onchan, with the Os winning 2-3.
This is the third time the southerners have entered in a team in local women’s football competition after 1999/00 and 2011/12.
The incoming bad weather did not deter people coming out to watch, with local residents, former, current and junior players and people involved in the local game, in particular footballers from the postponed fixtures all in attendance.
All meant it was one of the biggest gates in Manx football last weekend.
The match was also a chance to remember one of Rushen’s former players, Karen Clague, who passed away last year and was part of the club’s original team at the turn of the millennium. A minute’s applause was observed before kick-off in her memory.
Rushen’s squad included players who have previously worn the famous amber and black striped shirt, including player-manager Donna Harrison, Becky Watterson, Janine Simpson and Rachael Huxley, while footballers from other clubs included Theresa Faragher, Shannon Primrose-Smith and Shirley Tung.
Their experience will be vital to assisting the remaining players who are competing in full-scale football for the first time, having previously participated in the eight-a-side summer league.
Onchan had the advantage of the elements in the first half and started brightly as Courtney Goldsmith delivered two telling corners early on.
With nine minutes played, they opened the scoring. Having gained possession from a Rushen goal-kick, they dinked the ball over the defensive line and Chloe Kneale pounced to stroke a low effort into the goal.
On 18 minutes though, the Spaniards drew level. Primrose-Smith launched a throw-in into the box, Harrison pick-pocketed the defender from the left bye-line who was trying to shepherd the ball out and curled an effort into the top right which was met by hearty cheers from the home faithful.
But parity was short-lived. Straight from the kick-off, the lay-off found Casey Halsall -playing her first game for the Os – who launched a long-range effort which goalkeeper Tung got her hands onto it but couldn’t prevent it entering the net.
Emma Rees curled an effort narrowly wide and after the half-hour mark Onchan extended their advantage. Rushen tried to play the ball out from the back, but Halsall pounced to unleash a shot from outside the box for her second.
After the break, it was Rushen’s turn to take advantage of the wind as Kirsty Arnold twice went close, along with Primrose-Smith. Onchan’s Aimme Dentith switched from defence to goalkeeper to make some important claims and saves.
With the last attack of the match, the Spaniards found the net again. Dentith’s clearance was collected by Primrose-Smith whose pass found Harrison and she slipped a through-ball to Hollie Chamberlain who dinked over the goalkeeper to make the final score 2-3.
At the final whistle, the players clapped and showed their appreciation for those who came down to support.
Onchan will be looking to improve on their form from last season and are currently top of the table for now.
Rushen have a fantastic atmosphere and camaraderie within the squad, coupled with work ethic and enthusiasm - these are traits that will see the southerners improve over the coming months.
The other matches involving Union Mills against Douglas Royal and Malew versus Peel were postponed.
PAUL HATTON
