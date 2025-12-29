Manx Hockey Association is launching a new, slower-paced version of the sport.
Walking hockey sessions begin this month at the Tommy Clucas Sports Hall in Peel.
Starting Tuesday, January 13, the sessions will run from 11am to 12pm, with the focus on enjoyment over ability - making them ideal for people of all ages and fitness levels. Each session costs £5 and participants can simply turn up and play.
This lower-impact initiative aims to help everyone stay active, whether completely new to hockey, a seasoned player or returning from injury.
The relaxed and friendly environment is designed to build confidence while keeping everyone moving at their own pace.
The rules of walking hockey are similar to the traditional game, but with one key difference — no running is allowed. Players must keep one foot on the ground at all times and the ball must stay below knee height.
There is also no physical contact, ensuring the game remains safe and inclusive.
Organisers hope the sessions will inspire more people to pick up a stick and discover the fun of hockey at a walking pace.
For more information or to register, email [email protected] or contact Manx Hockey Association’s development officer Rachel Andrew on 477667.
- The first round of men’s and women’s hockey league fixtures is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10 and features games in all of the senior men’s and women’s leagues, as well as the under-15s division.
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites. Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected].
Whether you're celebrating a big win, fundraising, or recruiting new players, we want to hear from you. Help us keep the Isle of Man’s sporting community informed and inspired - send us your sports stories today.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.