After their FA Cup final defeat last month, Peel were on the receiving end of a song relating to how they’ll be running around their castle with nothing at all.
On Tuesday evening at Ballacloan Stadium, there was a different song being sung.
After the westerners captain Matthew Woods was presented with the Canada Life Premier League title for the first time in the club’s history and the trophy held aloft, the Sunset City were singing: ‘We’ll be running around the castle with the league!’
Despite being the most successful Manx football club, one trophy that had remained elusive was the Premier League after the Division One rebrand at the start of the 2007-08 campaign.
The fans came in their numbers from the west, making the journey to the north of the island where they haven’t seen scenes like this since the 2001-02 season.
Ramsey – who have only been beaten once at home this season - were looking to spoil the party, but the westerners got off to the ideal start. Jake Robertson was freed on the right, his cut-back picked out Paul Whitehead to sweep home from close range.
On 14 minutes, Peel doubled their lead following a Ramsey back-pass to their goalkeeper James Rice when the shot-stopper knocked it in front of Whitehead’s path, leaving him to tap in an easy second.
On 34 minutes things just got even better for the Douglas Road side with a third after they were awarded a penalty. Lee Gale sunk the ball home into the net from the spot.
But two minutes later, Ramsey got onto the scoresheet. Following a corner and the resulting melee, Matthew Montgomery slipped the ball to Graham Kennish who curled his effort into the top right.
Just before half-time, the hosts went close to a second when Darren Hudgeon’s free-kick struck the post.
After the break, Whitehead found the net but he was denied his hat-trick as he was flagged for offside. The westerners created another chance when Aaron Costain went clear but drove his shot straight at Rice.
On 67 minutes, Ramsey reduced the arrears further when Montgomery’s flick-on put Dorin Tatar clear and he drove home a diagonal strike.
Neither side really threatened their opponents’ goals in the remaining time as Peel were happy to run the clock down in the closing stages.
After full-time, Isle of Man Football Association president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech before Canada Life’s Daniel Pownall presented medals to the players and the trophy to Woods which was the cue for the celebrations with Champagne being sprayed.
One of the first jobs when heading back to the west is to add ‘Premier League winners’ to an already very impressive honours board.