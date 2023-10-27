Peel recorded a comfortable 4-0 win away at Marown on Saturday to keep them well in the hunt for a Railway Cup spot.
A Taylor Andrews hat-trick and one from Paul Whitehead saw the westerners score a fourth win on the bounce.
If Marown’s plan had been to frustrate their opponents for the early stages, Lee Glae and Whitehead clearly hadn’t read the script. Just two minutes in, captain Matthew Woods’ long pass picked out Gale on the wing, he beat Adam Scarffe and whipped a low cross into the box which Whitehead pounced on to make it 0-1 to Peel.
The westerners had a second before the 10-minute mark as a corner was half-cleared, it was headed back into the mix where Andrews popped up, unmarked, to send a flicked header past Nick Corlett in the Marown goal.
The home side wanted an offside, but referee Peter Greenhill correctly ruled that Andrews was onside when the original header was put back into the box.
Marown took a while to offer much by way of an attacking threat, but when they did, it came through the endeavour of Haggai Kayuni but even his header from a long throw-in hardly troubled Owen Dawson.
Peel went hunting for a third and would’ve had one were it not for the impressive work of the Marown back four, which included a block from Matty McQuarrie on the line from a Whitehead volley.
The Farmers began to put together some more threat going forward in the second half, largely coming from Lewis Brew, his good work saw him pick out Conor Gilbert from a cross, but the Peel defence smothered to prevent a decent effort at goal. Alex Marley was unlucky not to score when picked out by Jack Moyer but his volley whistled wide.
Peel would get their third to really end the game as a contest when Andrews latched onto a long ball to slot past Corlett and make it 0-3.
Andrews would wrap it up soon after when Gale’s shot turned cross found him at the back post to make it 0-4.
The win keeps Peel in touching distance of the top four and the title beyond, while for Marown, it could be a long winter if they don’t get a win over Douglas Royal next week.
strong for St George’s
Corinthians ran out 6-1 winners against St George’s at Glencrutchery Road on Saturday afternoon.
Braces from Joao Marques, Josh Cain and Josh Ridings did the damage for the Whites, while Geordies’ consolation strike came via the boot of player/manager Johnny Myers from the penalty spot.
After a close opening to the game in which the understrength Saints defended resolutely, Corinthians gradually built up a head of steam which was rewarded in the 31st minute when the full-back Phil Kelly embarked on a mazy run into the box and set up Marques to slot home from close range.
It was two-nil seconds later when the impressive Cain released Ridings down the left with a fine pass and the attacker delivered a low cross to Marques who fired home a quickfire second.
To their credit though, Geordies regrouped and dragged themselves back into the game when Richard Winn’s cross was blocked by a defender and referee Rob Slinger – after consulting with his assistant – awarded a penalty for handball. Myers made no mistake from 12 yards to halve the deficit which is how it remained until half-time.
Moments after the interval though, Corinthians restored their two-goal cushion when Connor Clark’s deep cross reached Ridings who found the back of the net.
The same player grabbed his seconds shortly after the hour mark when Dan Simpson burst down the right and teed up the Whites number 10 who took a touch before arrowing a low shot beyond Gareth Williams in the Saints goal for 4-1.
The highlight of the game arrived soon after when a short corner routine freed Cain on the edge of the box and he dispatched a sublime curling shot into the top corner – a goal his performance deserved.
He wasn’t finished there either, as he grabbed his second when he dispossessed a defender before rifling into the bottom corner to complete the scoring.
Cain had a chance to claim the match ball when the Whites were awarded a penalty of their own, but his spot-kick was saved impressively from Williams to ensure it remained 6-1 at full-time.