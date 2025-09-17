The current top two in the Canada Life Premier League go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at Croit Lowey.

Hosts Rushen United and visitors Laxey both boast 100 per cent records, with four wins from four games played.

Both have already claimed notable scalps, with Rushen beating Old Firm rivals and reigning champions Peel, while Laxey overcame last season’s runners-up Ayre United 2-1 last time out.

This should be a cracker with both knowing victory puts some distance between them and the rest of the chasing pack.

The top-flight’s other thus far undefeated sides Corinthians and Onchan will be looking to extend their good runs of form. The former host DHSOB at Ballafletcher, while James O’Kelly’s Onchan make the trip to Andreas and Ayre United.

Ramsey host St John’s and Braddan take on Foxdale in a fixture that has all the hallmarks of an early season six-pointer in the division’s other two scheduled matches.

Saturday, September 20 (2.30pm)

Canada Life Premier League

Corinthians v DHSOB

Union Mills P-P Peel

Braddan v Foxdale

Ramsey v St John’s United

Ayre United v Onchan

Rushen United v Laxey

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two

Malew v Douglas and District

RYCOB v Governor’s Athletic

Castletown v Marown

Colby v Pulrose United

Canada Life Combination One

DHSOB v Corinthians

Peel P-P Union Mills

Foxdale v Braddan

St John’s United v Ramsey

Onchan v Ayre United

Laxey v Rushen United

Ardern & Druggan Combination Two

Douglas Royal v Gymns

Douglas and District v Malew

Governor’s Athletic v RYCOB

Douglas Athletic v Pulrose United

Marown v Castletown

Michael United v Colby

-------------------

Sunday, September 21

Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)

Peel P-P Rushen United

Douglas Royal v Malew

Corinthians v Union Mills

Masters League at Bowl

Laxey v St Mary’s (2.10pm)

Ayre United v Douglas and District (3.40pm)