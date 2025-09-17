The current top two in the Canada Life Premier League go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at Croit Lowey.
Hosts Rushen United and visitors Laxey both boast 100 per cent records, with four wins from four games played.
Both have already claimed notable scalps, with Rushen beating Old Firm rivals and reigning champions Peel, while Laxey overcame last season’s runners-up Ayre United 2-1 last time out.
This should be a cracker with both knowing victory puts some distance between them and the rest of the chasing pack.
The top-flight’s other thus far undefeated sides Corinthians and Onchan will be looking to extend their good runs of form. The former host DHSOB at Ballafletcher, while James O’Kelly’s Onchan make the trip to Andreas and Ayre United.
Ramsey host St John’s and Braddan take on Foxdale in a fixture that has all the hallmarks of an early season six-pointer in the division’s other two scheduled matches.
Saturday, September 20 (2.30pm)
Canada Life Premier League
Corinthians v DHSOB
Union Mills P-P Peel
Braddan v Foxdale
Ramsey v St John’s United
Ayre United v Onchan
Rushen United v Laxey
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Malew v Douglas and District
RYCOB v Governor’s Athletic
Castletown v Marown
Colby v Pulrose United
Canada Life Combination One
DHSOB v Corinthians
Peel P-P Union Mills
Foxdale v Braddan
St John’s United v Ramsey
Onchan v Ayre United
Laxey v Rushen United
Ardern & Druggan Combination Two
Douglas Royal v Gymns
Douglas and District v Malew
Governor’s Athletic v RYCOB
Douglas Athletic v Pulrose United
Marown v Castletown
Michael United v Colby
-------------------
Sunday, September 21
Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)
Peel P-P Rushen United
Douglas Royal v Malew
Corinthians v Union Mills
Masters League at Bowl
Laxey v St Mary’s (2.10pm)
Ayre United v Douglas and District (3.40pm)
