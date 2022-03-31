Ravens aiming to secure home advantage

Dan Simpson in action for FC Isle of Man against Stockport Town at the Bowl last weekend. The Ravens host Abbey Hulton at the national stadium at 3pm this Saturday (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos.com )

FC Isle of Man will be aiming to secure home advantage in the Division One South play-offs with victory this weekend.

After 37 games played in their inaugural season in the North West Counties Football League, the Ravens proudly sit second in the table.

With champions West Didsbury & Chorlton earning automatic promotion to the Premier Division, the remaining promotion spot will be played-off between the other teams in the top five after the last game this weekend.

Crucially though, where the Manx side finish in that top five will play a big role in their chances of promotion.

The first round of the play-offs take place on Saturday, April 9 when second place host fifth place and third host fourth.

The final will then take place the following Saturday, April 16 between the two first round winners, with the highest placed team playing at home.

Therefore, if FC Isle of Man finish second in the table come 5pm on Saturday, it will secure home advantage for the play-off first round and final should they progress.

So what do the Ravens need to do to confirm second spot?

Looking at the league table, mathematically the Manx side can retain second if both New Mills and Abbey Hey only draw their games.

Quite simply though, a win for FC Isle of Man against Abbey Hulton at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm) guarantees second in the table.

