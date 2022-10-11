Ravens heads to West Didsbury

FC Isle of Man’s Stephen Whitley (right) challenges for the ball against a Padiham opponents during Saturday evening’s North West Counties Football League clash at the Bowl. Despite creating a host of good chances, the Ravens came unstuck when Joel Melia scored a dramatic injury-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory for the visitors. The Manx side are back in action tonight (Tuesday) when they travel to West Didsbury & Chorlton (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman VanninPhotos )
FC Isle of Man suffered a late defeat against Padiham in the North West Counties Football League at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Despite creating a host of good chances, the Ravens came unstuck when Joel Melia scored a dramatic injury-time goal to seal a 1-0 victory for the visitors in the Premier Division.
The Manx side are back in action tonight (Tuesday) when they travel to West Didsbury and Chorlton, kicking off at 7.45pm.
