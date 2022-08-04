Ravens up and running in Premier Division
FC Isle of Man bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of Lower Breck on Saturday, with victory on Wednesday evening.
The Ravens beat hosts Litherland REMYCA 1-2 in the islanders’ first away trip of the new North West Counties Premier Division season.
The Liverpool side took an early lead when Johnny Foy gave them a 15th-minute lead.
Not to be deterred though the Ravens hit back barely five minutes later when Stephen Whitley smashed home a Lee Gale cross at the back post.
FC Isle of Man took a decisive lead 10 minutes into the second half when Jack Camarda fired home Jack McVey’s knock back.
Litherland pushed for a leveller and Ronan McDonnell had to be alert to clear off the line with 15 minutes left to play. The Manx, however, held on to secure the three points ahead of the visit of Manchester outfit Ashton Athletic to the Bowl next Saturday, August 13.
The mid-week win was made the more impressive as the Ravens travelled to without an out-an- out forward. Talisman Sean Doyle suffered a long-term injury on Saturday’s, while Furo Davies, Luke Murray and Sean Kelly were unavailable to make the trip. Manager Chris Bass Sr will be hoping the trio are back for next week’s game.
