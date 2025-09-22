Ballafletcher duo Douglas Royal and Corinthians registered their first wins of the new women’s football season on Sunday.
Royal clocked up a 4-0 win over Malew after racing into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Caitlyn Smith (2), Gemma Kirkham and Hollie Robertson.
Reigning champions Corinthians clocked up the biggest victory of the season by beating newcomers Union Mills 20-0.
Leading 10-0 at the break, Millie Dawson (6), Chloe Teare (4), Holly Stephen (4), Sam Crowe (2), Kayleigh Dee Corrin, Anna Shaw, Shannon Groves and Simi Skelcher-Maxwell netted for the Whites.
A full round-up will appear on this week’s Manx Independent.
- Three games are planned in the Canada Life Women’s League for this coming Sunday (September 28).
Rushen United host Douglas Royal, while Onchan face Peel and Malew entertain Corinthians at Clagh Vane.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.