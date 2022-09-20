Saints and northerners lead the way in TotW
After an enforced temporary hiatus, Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week returns after a dramatic round of Canada Life Premier League fixtures on Saturday.
The table currently has something of an unusual look about it, with newly-promoted St John’s leading the way after maintaining their 100 percent winning start to the campaign against Douglas Royal.
This while Ramsey also continued their flawless start to the season with a thumping 5-0 success over a depleted St George’s in the north of the island. As such, both the Johnners and northerners are well represented in the hypothetical XI.
Two of their number line up in a three-man TotW attack, namely Saints star Dean Leece and Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles who both helped themselves to a goal apiece during their respective victories last weekend.
Joining them up front is Onchan’s highly-rated youngster Tom Creer who stole the show for the Os as he gave the DHSOB defence a tough time during the two sides’ 2-2 draw at Blackberry Lane.
The other Ramsey played to impress Eric Clague’s player ratings panel was Jack Gilbert who played an important part in the Ballacloan side’s handsome win over Geordies and duly takes his place in a three-man midfield.
Just missing out on a place in the middle of the park is DHSOB’s Dean France who enjoyed a good game against Onchan at Blackberry Lane.
Sitting in alongside Gilbert is Corinthians’ Danny Gerrard and Ayre United’s Harry Best.
The latter man enjoyed a fine game in midfield as helped the Tangerines get back on track with a 3-1 win at home to Peel in Andreas.
Gerrard was back to his very best for Corinthians as helped himself to an excellent hat-trick during the Whites’ emphatic 6-1 win over Laxey at Ballafletcher, a performance which earned him the coveted player of the day accolade.
Another to impress during the latter match was Tom Callister who demonstrated his versatility with a good display in a defensive role to help Corinthians see off the spirited challenge of Laxey.
Callister takes his place in a traditional four-man defence alongside Ayre’s Johnny Shields, Rushen United’s Ashley Blake and Union Mills’ Will Miller.
The latter followed up his fine game at St John’s the previous Monday by making a real impression once again as he helped the Millers claim an impressive point against title hopefuls Rushen.
Likewise, Blake played a key role during the opening half against the Mills at Garey Mooar to ensure the Spaniards returned south with a share of the spoils after a tough battle.
Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar defensive position, Shields stepped into the backline to good effect against Peel and was star of the show in Andreas.
Donning the goalkeeper shirt in the latest Team of the Week is Rushen’s Adam Kinvig who produced a wonder save in the first half that he had no right to make against Mills. As such, he nudged out Owen Dawson who was Peel’s standout player.
Picking up the referee honours this week is Dan Foley who did a really impressive job with the whistle during the Ayre v Peel clash, controlling the game well throughout.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Adam Kinvig (Rushen) 1
Defence
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 1
Tom Callister (Corinthians) 1
Ashley Blake (Rushen) 1
Will Miller (U. Mills) 1
Midfield
Jack Gilbert (Ramsey) 1
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)2
Harry Best (Ayre)
Attack
Dean Leece (St John’s) 2
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 1
Tom Creer (Onchan) 1
Referee
Daniel Foley
(Ayre Utd v Peel)
