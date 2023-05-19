St Mary’s dominated Castletown at the Stadium on Saturday to progress to the Paul Henry Gold Cup final.
The game didn’t take long to take shape with St Mary’s putting constant pressure on town.
The game got testy at times with hard tackles going in and some causing reactions from the crowd.
The contest was very one-sided and the gulf in class was evident.
The match started as it was meant to go on, with Joe Canipa picking up the ball on the left wing and dribbling past four Castletown players and curling the ball past Paul Camarda in the goal to put the Saints 1-0 up.
Owen Canipa then doubled the Saints’ lead after 20 minutes when a long, lobbed free-kick was sent into the box and Ash Egan nodded the ball across the box for him to head it into an empty net.
Only three minutes later, FC Isle of Man captain Frank Jones got in on the action as well, smashing the ball in from a cross to make it three for St Mary’s in 23 minutes.
The game seemed to calm down a little and Castletown got back into the game, managing to heap the pressure on the Division Two champions but couldn’t quite find a clear chance in the box.
Camarda kept the deficit at three after he made a stunning reactionary double save against Owen Canipa from two yards out after 35 minutes.
In the first half, there were times when tempers were frayed and one that particularly roused the crowd’s attention was when Jones unintentionally upended a Castletown player, but referee Peter Greenhill found it to be an unintentional coming together.
At half-time, St Mary’s were comfortable in their position and Castletown kept knocking on the door but finding no holes in the Saints’ defence.
Only 10 minutes after the game got back underway, O. Canipa doubled his tally after a lovely swivel and volley from a Jones cross.
Castletown got a consolation 15 minutes later through Danny Lane to give the side something to cheer about despite the one-sided result.
With the last kick of the game, St Mary’s nearly added a spectacular fifth after a corner kick went by almost everyone and nearly ended up in the back of the net but was headed onto the bar to spare Castletown’s blushes.
St Mary’s will play Braddan in the Gold Cup final this Saturday at the Bowl, aiming to round off a spectacular season where they won the Division Two title and returned to the Premier League.