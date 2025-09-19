Succeeding Wilf Lowey, he became Peel's first-choice keeper for the next eight seasons, making his final first-team appearance in the 1990 Hospital Cup Final replay against St George's, which the westerners won 4-3. Stephen Mylchreest was in goals for the original final, but was injured and replaced by outfield player Kevin Kelly. Steve Jackson started the replay but he was also injured and replaced by Martin Costain.