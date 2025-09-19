Steve Jackson was a solid and brave goalkeeper for staunch rival clubs during the 1970s and 1980s.
He represented Castle Rushen in at least one School Shield Final, making his club debut for Rushen United in the 1971 Cowell Cup Under-18s competition at the age of 13.
In a cracking team, that included Neil Shimmin as the star striker, he was in the side that won three Cowell Cup finals in succession between 1972 and 1974, beating Peel, Onchan and DHSOB respectively.
He became the combination keeper in 1972/73 season, Rushen winning both the league and Junior Cup, defeating Castletown 1-0 in the latter.
For the next several seasons he vied with Dave Harrison for the first team keeper’s jersey, and in the 1975-76 season he picked up a Railway Cup winner’s medal against Peel and a Hospital Cup winner’s medal versus Malew.
League medals followed in 1979 (early season first-choice keeper only) and 1980 when he was back as the regular first-team keeper, also receiving another Railway Cup winner’s medal against Ramsey. 1980/81 proved to be his last at Croit Lowey, when he picked up another league champion’s medal.
He made 233 appearances for Rushen United, but transferred to long-time rivals Peel in 1981 (along with Brian Leece and Ray Hicks) at a time when it was still unusual for the western club to accept players from outside the town and surrounding area.
Succeeding Wilf Lowey, he became Peel's first-choice keeper for the next eight seasons, making his final first-team appearance in the 1990 Hospital Cup Final replay against St George's, which the westerners won 4-3. Stephen Mylchreest was in goals for the original final, but was injured and replaced by outfield player Kevin Kelly. Steve Jackson started the replay but he was also injured and replaced by Martin Costain.
Steve made a total of 213 appearances for Peel and kept 44 clean sheets, in addition to which he scored a famous goal, the third during a 6-0 home victory against Ramsey October 1, 1988 (the club’s 100th birthday) when the Ramsey keeper slipped following a long kick out.
His honours for Peel also included the 1984 Division One title, 1982 and 1984 Association Cup, 1982 Railway Cup.
At a time when John Ward and John Horbury (who succeeded him at Rushen) were first-choice keepers for the island, Steve only managed two Isle of Man senior XI caps.
He was in the side that defeated Essemay Old Boys Liverpool 5-1 on Good Friday 1979, then in August the same year he was between the sticks for the team that beat Bangor (Northern Ireland) 2-1.
Steve died on September 3 at Isle of Man Hospice at the age of 67.
It was fitting that Peel and Rushen met in the first Premier League match following his passing, when a minute's silence was held prior to the kick-off at Douglas Road. A private burial service has taken place.
Pictured above is the Peel side that contested the 1989 Association Cup Final at the Bowl, losing 1-2 to Douglas High School Old Boys.
(Back row, left to right): Thomas Cubbon, Lee Cain, Brian Leece, Steve Jackson, Kevin Kelly, Nick Preskey, Kevin Middleton, Stephen Ingham and Kevin Christian. (Front row): Steven Corkill, Martin Costain, Roger Christian, David Cain and Nick Ingham.
