More than 2,500 aspiring young footballers learnt new skills, tactics and techniques during FC Isle of Man’s maiden schools scheme last season.
The programme began last November after telecommunications firm Sure Isle of Man provided funding for the club to take on Connor Prescott and Jacob Jones as its first full-time employees in the role of football development officers.
The pair visited 30 of the island’s 33 primary schools to teach and train the pupils. Over the past nine months, they have delivered more than 180 hours of coaching, spending six hours in each school.
FC Isle of Man director Andy Birchall explained: ‘This is something new to the island and we’re very proud of it, the kids have taken to it brilliantly all laughing and smiling throughout the sessions.
‘It feels great to be able to give something back to the island as a club and we’re extremely grateful to Sure for sponsoring the scheme, it wouldn’t be possible without their help.’
With the new school year now underway, Sure, the club plus Connor and Jacob are aiming to double the amount of time spent in each school by expanding their sessions to cover two school days, amounting to a total of nine-to-12 hours per school thanks to the immense popularity of the scheme.
Sure Isle of Man chief executive Mike Phillips added: ‘Seeing our island’s next generation of athletes be so excited about this programme has been nothing short of inspirational.
‘The fact that Connor and Jacob have worked with nearly every primary school child in the island is exactly the sort of impact we wanted the scheme to have for the Isle of Man community.’
Sure’s - celebrating 18 years in the island in 2025 - current sponsorship will last into a third season, until December 2027, and includes a dedicated landing page for the FC Isle of Man education project on its website.