Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week returns with an ECAP FA Cup special.
The 2022-23 competition fired into life last weekend with seven preliminary round ties taking place around the island.
The undoubted shock of the day occurred at Garey Mooar where second division side Douglas and District stunned in-form Premier League high-fliers Union Mills, winning on penalties.
As such, it’s no surprise to see two D&D players make the grade in the latest hypothetical XI, with Daniel Stewart-Clague and Danny Shuttleworth both earning call-ups.
Stewart-Clague was the leading performer in defence as D&D thwarted their so-called more illustrious opponents and duly takes his place in a four-man Team of the Week backline, as well as earning the player of the day plaudits.
Joining him in defence is Onchan’s James Leece, Ayre United’s Jamie Callister and Marown’s Matty McQuarrie.
The latter enjoyed another excellent game in defence as the Crosby side kept a clean sheet at the Bowl to see off the challenge of Division Two title hopefuls St Mary’s.
Top class defender Callister was back to his best for Ayre as the visitors kept a clean sheet with a 4-0 win away at Michael United to kickstart their defence of the trophy, while Leece had a fine game down the right-hand side for Onchan and chipped in with one of his team’s four first-half goals.
Lining up behind those four players in between the sticks is Marown shot-stopper Nathan Teare who enjoyed a fine game at the Bowl and narrowly edged past his St Mary’s counterpart Russell Dawson.
Slotting into a two-man Team of the Week midfield are Braddan’s Joe Burrows and Douglas Royal’s Simon Dooley after both impressed Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel.
Burrows played an important role in midfield as the Swans overwhelmed Douglas Athletic in an all-Division Two clash at Springfield Road, contributing two goals to help his side triumph 8-0.
This while Dooley was given the nod as the star of the show as Royal got the better of second division promotion hopefuls RYCOB at Scoill ree Gorree, also grabbing a brace in the Whites’ 4-2 win in the north of the island.
Another player to impress for Braddan last weekend was Joey Morling who took the plaudits with a fine showing at DAFC to earn his place in Team of the Week.
He leads the line in an attacking four-man frontline alongside DHSOB’s Danny Gelling, Ayre United’s Johnny Shields and the aforementioned Shuttleworth.
Gelling caught the eye once again for Old Boys with another exciting performance upfront and helped himself to a goal during his side’s 5-2 win over Castletown, while Shields produced another star-studded display for the Tangerines at Balleira Road to continue his fine individual season.
Shuttleworth was on target twice - once in the first half and once in extra-time - as the Division Two side upset the odds at Ballaoates to get the better of Union Mills, D&D’s first ever FA Cup win against a top-flight side.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is David Kelly (pictured left) who drew praise from both sides for his performance with the whistle during the Marown v St Mary’s game.
Team of the Week
ECAP FA Cup special
(07/01/23)
Goalkeeper
Nathan Teare (Marown)
Defence
James Leece (Onchan)
James Callister (Ayre Utd)
Daniel Stewart-Clague (D/D)
Matty McQuarrie (Marown)
Midfield
Joe Burrows (Braddan)
Simon Dooley (Douglas Royal)
Attack
Joey Morling (Braddan)
Danny Shuttleworth (D/D)
Danny Gelling (DHSOB)
Jonny Shields (Ayre Utd)
Referee
David Kelly (Marown v St Mary’s)