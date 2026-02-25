After some very rainy conditions on Saturday, the following players made it into Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week.

GOALKEEPER

Emma Worsfold (Harlequins B) - usually plays outfield for Harlequins A but stepped in to help their B side at the weekend. She had a brilliant game in goals, producing a number of saves and kept out plenty of difficult Vikings shots.

DEFENCE

Suzanne Slater (Vikings C) - produced multiple crucial tackles and interceptions in defence to precent several clear scoring chances.

Iain Wood (Ramsey B) - played at centre-back but ended up all over the pitch, putting pressure on opponents Castletown.

Carree Samson (Castletown D) - controlled midfield with strong tackles and distribution of the ball.

Darcy Killey (Harlequins B) - controlled the game and got herself on the scoresheet as well following a brilliant run from defence.

MIDFIELD

Oliver Sidebottom (Castletown C) - was composed in midfield, winning numerous tackles and using the ball intelligently.

Julia Jacobs (Vikings B) - delivered an outstanding performance, showing relentless running, tremendous work rate and a positive attitude throughout a very cold and wet game.

Kirree Craine (Ramsey B) - grabbed her team’s player of the match vote for her epic running in attacking midfield and assisting in nearly all the Ramsey goals.

Sam Neto (Harlequins C) - was involved in everything the team did well, providing positive passing and effective tracking back.

ATTACK

Ellen Robinson (Valkyrs A) - was simply class up front with clinical play. Composed on the ball and took her chances to score two goals.

Dougie Quayle (Bacchas A) - produced lots of running to ensure he was in the right place at the right time and scored three goals thanks to his clinical finishing from short corners.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 28:

Men’s Premiership

Castletown A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ CRHS

Bacchas A v Vikings A 12.35pm @ KWC

Valkyrs A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ KWC

Women's Premiership

Vikings A v Bacchas A 2.05pm @ NSC

Castletown A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ QEII

Harlequins A v Castletown B 2.05pm @ CRHS

Men’s Division One

Bacchas B v Castletown B 11.05am @ NSC

Harlequins B v Valkrys B 12.35pm @ QEII

Valkyrs C v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ RGS

Women's Division One

Vikings B v Bacchas C 12.35pm @ NSC

Ramsey A v Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ RGS

Bacchas B v Castletown C 5.05pm @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

Ramsey B v Bacchas C 3.35pm @ NSC

Vikings C v Castletown C 11.05am @ QEII

Harlequins C v Bacchas Colts 3.35pm @ KWC

Women's Division Two

Vikings C v Valkyrs C 3.35pm @ QEII

Harlequins B V Castletown D 11.05am @ CRHS

Under-15s Mixed League

Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Vikings 3.35pm @ RGS

Harlequins v Bacchas 5.05pm @ KWC