After some very rainy conditions on Saturday, the following players made it into Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week.
GOALKEEPER
Emma Worsfold (Harlequins B) - usually plays outfield for Harlequins A but stepped in to help their B side at the weekend. She had a brilliant game in goals, producing a number of saves and kept out plenty of difficult Vikings shots.
DEFENCE
Suzanne Slater (Vikings C) - produced multiple crucial tackles and interceptions in defence to precent several clear scoring chances.
Iain Wood (Ramsey B) - played at centre-back but ended up all over the pitch, putting pressure on opponents Castletown.
Carree Samson (Castletown D) - controlled midfield with strong tackles and distribution of the ball.
Darcy Killey (Harlequins B) - controlled the game and got herself on the scoresheet as well following a brilliant run from defence.
MIDFIELD
Oliver Sidebottom (Castletown C) - was composed in midfield, winning numerous tackles and using the ball intelligently.
Julia Jacobs (Vikings B) - delivered an outstanding performance, showing relentless running, tremendous work rate and a positive attitude throughout a very cold and wet game.
Kirree Craine (Ramsey B) - grabbed her team’s player of the match vote for her epic running in attacking midfield and assisting in nearly all the Ramsey goals.
Sam Neto (Harlequins C) - was involved in everything the team did well, providing positive passing and effective tracking back.
ATTACK
Ellen Robinson (Valkyrs A) - was simply class up front with clinical play. Composed on the ball and took her chances to score two goals.
Dougie Quayle (Bacchas A) - produced lots of running to ensure he was in the right place at the right time and scored three goals thanks to his clinical finishing from short corners.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 28:
Men’s Premiership
Castletown A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Bacchas A v Vikings A 12.35pm @ KWC
Valkyrs A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ KWC
Women's Premiership
Vikings A v Bacchas A 2.05pm @ NSC
Castletown A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ QEII
Harlequins A v Castletown B 2.05pm @ CRHS
Men’s Division One
Bacchas B v Castletown B 11.05am @ NSC
Harlequins B v Valkrys B 12.35pm @ QEII
Valkyrs C v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ RGS
Women's Division One
Vikings B v Bacchas C 12.35pm @ NSC
Ramsey A v Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ RGS
Bacchas B v Castletown C 5.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Ramsey B v Bacchas C 3.35pm @ NSC
Vikings C v Castletown C 11.05am @ QEII
Harlequins C v Bacchas Colts 3.35pm @ KWC
Women's Division Two
Vikings C v Valkyrs C 3.35pm @ QEII
Harlequins B V Castletown D 11.05am @ CRHS
Under-15s Mixed League
Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Vikings 3.35pm @ RGS
Harlequins v Bacchas 5.05pm @ KWC
