After a break over Christmas, Media Isle of Man’s football Team of the Week is back with an FA Cup special.
The annual ECAP-sponsored competition fired into life last weekend, with six of the nine scheduled preliminary round ties surviving the weather.
Such was the nature of the draw, a number of DPS Ltd Division Two players caught the eye.
One such player was RYCOB goalkeeper Reuben Miller who produced a number of fine saves to keep his side in the match against Canada Life Premier League side St John’s at Mullen-e-Cloie. As such, Miller dons the number one jersey in the latest hypothetical XI.
High-flying top flight side Ramsey avoided a cupset with a hard-fought victory over Onchan at the Nivison Stadium, therefore two northerners make the cut in the TotW defence.
The players in question are Greg Hepburn and Graham Kennish (pictured), with the former delivering another impressive performance at the back for the Ballacloan side while the latter produced a man of the match display with the captain’s armband as he grabbed two goals in his side’s 3-5 victory.
Joining the Ramsey duo in the backline are Laxey’s Tom Cowin and Braddan’s Matty Ogden. The latter caught the eye at the heart of the Blues’ defence during the Swans’ narrow defeat at the hands of Peel.
Cowin was the pick of a Miners defence that kept a clean sheet in their ruthless victory over Pulrose United, while he also managed to get on the scoresheet at the other end of the pitch in the process.
Also impressing in that match at Springfield Road was Cowin’s team-mate Adam Mealin who ran the show for the Miners with a commanding display in midfield and grabbed a goal to earn his place in a two-man Team of the Week midfield.
Slotting in alongside him is St John’s player Liam Sayle who starred for the Saints with an excellent performance against the aforementioned Youthie, creating several chances for his side as they ran out 2-0 winners.
With a whopping 42 goals being scored across the six cup games that went ahead, it’s no surprise to see the latest Team of the Week adopt a cavalier attacking 4-2-4 formation, with the forward line boasting no fewer than 15 goals between them.
Leading the line in the four-man attack is Laxey’s Jordan Cooper who stole the show for the Miners with a double hat-trick as he put Pully to the sword.
Division Two Silver Boot favourite Liam Cain continued his red-hot form with a four-goal haul for Michael United to help the Aces narrowly avoid an upset against Governor’s Athletic in a game which was only decided late into extra-time.
Paul Whitley was the hero for Colby as he scored a match-winning hat-trick during the Moonlighters’ hard-fought 2-3 win away at Gymns, while Tomas Brown climbed off the bench to devastating effect to grab a brace which helped nine-men Peel edge past Braddan at Douglas Road.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Chris Taggart who performed well with the whistle despite tricky conditions in Tromode for the aforementioned Gymns v Colby clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Reuben Miller (RYCOB)
Defence
Tom Cowin (Laxey)
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey)
Matty Ogden (Braddan)
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Midfield
Liam Sayle (St John’s)
Adam Mealin (Laxey)
Attack
Jordan Cooper (Laxey)
Liam Cain (Michael Utd)
Paul Whitley (Colby)
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Referee
Chris Taggart (Gymns v Colby)