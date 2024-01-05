Three headers were the undoing of FC Isle of Man as visitors Charnock Richard came from 2-0 down to win an eight-goal thriller at the Bowl.
The opening exchanges of the the North West Counties Football League clash on Saturday promised a close encounter in both sides’ first game of 2024.
However, it took until the 22nd minute for the first real chance of the match which fell the way of the Greens.
Forward Nathan Nickeas managed to catch out the Ravens defence as he broke through the high line. Nickeas then found himself one-on-one with the previous week’s man of the match Ben Wilkinson, but the shot was straight at the keeper.
Just before half-time and FC Isle of Man nearly took the lead themselves. Frank Jones, in the middle of the park, threaded Sean Doyle through both Charnock centre-backs, but the striker opted to shoot with the outside of his boot and the keeper palmed it wide.
The Ravens though, got their opportunity minutes into the second 45 when Dan Simpson’s long throw found Dean Pinnington who then flicked it towards Doyle whose header dropped just inside the far post to give the home side the lead.
The Manx side came fast out the blocks again as they looked to double the lead and in the 56th minute they took advantage.
Simpson was played into the box where the winger’s tenacity led to a scramble on the goal line. The ball dropped to Doyle who played it back to Jones and the skipper fired into the open net to make it 2-0.
It all looked set for the Ravens to take control, but the Greens were given the opportunity they longed for. Wilkinson, with the ball at his feet, looked to clear his lines but slipped on his run-up, allowing Nickeas to latch onto the mistake and brought his side back into the game.
Not even one minute later and suddenly out of nowhere it was 2-2. Charnock’s Rustam Stephens collected the ball on the left flank before lofting a cross into Brad Carsley who was left unmarked in the box and headed into the back of the net.
Unbelievably the game somehow flipped on its head as there was even more drama at the Bowl. From 2-0 down, the visitors made it three in five minutes to take the lead. It was another header, but this time it was from Aaron Griffith from a corner as the defender leaped to put his side into the lead.
With almost 10 minutes to go, Charnock Richard thought they had sealed the game as they scored their third headed goal of the match when Lewis Haydock rose alone in the box to make it 4-2.
But with only minutes remaining of the regulation 90, Ravens captain Jones stepped up to give his side a lifeline. Goalkeeper Connor Eastham failed to control a high ball which then fell into the path of the midfielder who smashed his effort into the empty net for the second time.
The home crowd cheered when 10 minutes of added on time were signalled, as they hoped to be the extra man and help their side level up.
Unfortunately though, the script was in the away side’s favour.
In the dying moments, substitute Keven Spinelli swiveled just outside the area where he then unleashed a low curling effort beyond Wilkinson’s reach to secure all three points for Charnock Richard.
l FC Isle of Man are back on the road this weekend when they travel to Padiham on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm.