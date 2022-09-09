Under-18s football league season kicks off at the Bowl
Subscribe newsletter
The Jacksons-sponsored Under-18s Football League season got underway at the Bowl onWednesday evening last week.
Onchan came from behind to beat Corinthians 2-1 in the opening game of the season as goals from Lewis Roberts and Chris Karezis cancelled out an early strike from Corinthians’ Nathan Robinson.
A hat-trick from Tyler Hughes and a goal for Leo Fox ensured Union Mills ran out 4-3 winners in another closely-contested game against Laxey A.
Brandon Krypner, Ethan Hawley and Luke Smith were on the scoresheet for the Miners.
A special mention to young referee Thomas Haliwell who received a glowing report from one of the Laxey coaches who said: ‘The referee Tom had an excellent game, totally in control with the correct amount of authority.
‘He kept up with all the play and in his decisions he was confident which meant less backchat. Cards that were given were correct as well.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |