Club chair Gill Christian has written to supporters with an update on the club.
There has been criticism online over the increase in prices and the removal of discounts for official supporters for the 2022/23 campaign.
While last season was a great success on the pitch, with promotion and cup glory secured, the club also posted a loss of £9,000.
Prices for this season are £10 for an adult ticket, up from £8.50, with £5 concessions for others such as pensioners, children and students.
A limited number of season tickets were also available for the first time, representing a 15% discount over the season.
Of that money, FC Isle of Man said that 80% of a match ticket covers travel costs for FC Isle of Man, opposition teams and match officials, 15% covers match day operations and just 5% covers club goings on.
In her update to fans, Gill Christian said: ‘Unfortunately the uptake on our season tickets was not as we had expected – we hoped they would sell out, but in the end we sold less than 140.
‘I don’t think we fully appreciated how much people are really struggling financially right now – for that I apologise and we apologise – it seems we got our pricing wrong, we misjudged it.
‘We are unable to retreat from this position now given NWCFL rules, however in an attempt to generate additional funds for the club we are about to launch a 10 game pass and we hope that uptake will be good for Christmas.
‘Additionally, we have worked incredibly hard to ensure that all of our season ticket holders, official supporters and 10 game pass holders will receive a number of incentives from local businesses – indeed some of the incentives are such that the discounts available exceed the price of the pass itself and hope will be well received by existing season ticket holders too.’