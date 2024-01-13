It’s as you were at the summit of the Canada Life Premier League after the top two sides both won.
On Friday evening under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie, leaders Peel ran out 3-0 winners over St John’s, while on Saturday afternoon Ayre United brushed aside Douglas Royal 11-0 to remain level on points with the westerners and with two games in hand.
Elsewhere in the top flight, there were also wins for Ramsey, Laxey and Corinthians over St George’s, Braddan and Union Mills respectively.
The three outstanding preliminary round ties in the ECAP FA Cup all went ahead at the second time of asking and booking their places in the first round proper were Marown, Foxdale and St Mary’s.
With the top two Castletown and Foxdale both in cup action, Michael United closed the gap at the top of DPS Ltd Division Two thanks to a 7-1 victory over Pulrose United.
Elsewhere in the second tier, DHSOB ran out 2-0 winners over Governor’s Athletic on the latter’s return to Noble’s Park after several seasons playing at Colby’s Station Fields.
In Canada Life Combination One, there were wins for Ayre at Royal, Laxey at home to Braddan and Mills at home to Corinthians in a seven-goal thriller, while there was a rare 0-0 between Peel and St John’s at Douglas Road but the hosts were boosted by the return of Rhys Oates after a long-term injury.
In DPS Ltd Combination, Douglas Athletic ran out 7-1 winners at home to Douglas and District, DHSOB claimed a 5-1 victory over Governor’s, Onchan defeated Castletown 6-2 while Gymns and Foxdale played out a 3-3 draw in Tromode.
RESULTS
Friday, January 12:
Canada Life Premier League
St John’s United 0-3 Peel
----------
Saturday, January 13:
ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round
Douglas & District 0-5 Foxdale
Malew 0-4 St Mary’s
Marown 5-3 Castletown
Canada Life Premier League
Ayre United 11-0 Douglas Royal
Braddan 1-5 Laxey
Corinthians 3-1 Union Mills
St George’s 3-4 Ramsey
DPS Ltd Division Two
Governor’s Athletic 0-2 DHSOB
Michael United 7-1 Pulrose United
Canada Life Combination One
Douglas Royal 2-5 Ayre United
Laxey 5-0 Braddan
Peel 0-0 St John’s Utd
Union Mills 4-3 Corinthians
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Douglas Athletic 7-1 Douglas & District
DHSOB 5-1 Governor’s Athletic
Gymns 3-3 Foxdale
Onchan 6-2 Castletown