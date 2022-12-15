Matthew Woods has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for November.
The versatile Peel star has been in excellent form for the westerners thus far this season, playing a key role in helping the Sunset City side surge to the top of the table as they bid for their first top flight title since the 2001-02 campaign.
Operating in a number of positions but predominantly in midfield, Woods has delivered consistently impressive performances for Daniel Bell’s team and has therefore caught the eye of Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel.
As such, he earned himself a total of seven points from the three games played - a good return from a weather-hit month of fixtures - which saw him narrowly pip Corinthians’Ryan Gartland to the Player of the Month accolade by half a mark.
Completing the top three for November is Chris Bass Jr who is back playing regularly for St George’s as he strives to help Johnny Myers’ side move away from the foot of the table and the dreaded relegation trapdoor.
The Saints winger amassed five points for the month, which placed him half a mark ahead of Corinthians’ Josh Ridings, Peel’s Lee Gale, Ben Wilkinson of St George’s and Will Penhallurick of St John’s.
Bass Jr’s team-mate Wilkinson impressed inbetween the sticks for Geordies over the last few weeks and therefore was named as the Young Player of the Month for November.
Player of the Month
ratings for November:
Matty Woods (Peel) 7
Ryan Gartland (Corinthians) 6.5
Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) 5
Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 4.5
Lee Gale (Peel) 4.5
Ben Wilkinson (St George’s) 4.5
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) 4.5
Liam Buckley (DHSOB) 4
Danny Gelling (DHSOB) 4
Nathan Teare (Marown) 4
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 4
Luke Booth (Union Mills) 4
Woods’ excellent month during November has helped move the Peel player up to the top of the overall season rankings on 15.5 points, which puts him just ahead of Penhallurick and Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles in the race for the coveted Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year award.
Just behind them on 14.5 points is Union Mills attacker Jordan Crawley who is also enjoying a fine campaign.
Player ratings for
the season so far:
Matthew Woods (Peel) 15.5
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) 15
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 15
Jordan Crawley (U. Mills) 14.5
Luke Booth (U. Mills) 12.5
Danny Gerrard
(Corinthians) 12.5
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 12.5
Rhys Oates (Peel) 12.5.
Leading referees
Stuart Morris 78.89 9 matches
David Kelly 78.67 6 matches
John McCallum 78.60 5 matches