Former Everton and Liverpool winger Kevin Sheedy will be in the Isle of Man this weekend as a special guest at Marown AFC’s 75th anniversary dinner.
The event, taking place at Woodbourne House on Saturday evening, will celebrate the Crosby club’s rich history, with current and former players, as well as supporters and village figures, set to attend.
Widely regarded as one of Everton’s greatest players, Sheedy enjoyed a glittering career at Goodison Park after joining from Liverpool in 1982.
The Republic of Ireland international made 357 appearances and scored 97 goals, playing a key role in Howard Kendall’s successful side of the mid-1980s.
Renowned for his precise left foot and set-piece ability, he won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, scoring in the 1985 final.
The Welsh-born attacker played 46 times for the Republic of Ireland national team, scoring the country's first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup finals
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