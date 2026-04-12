Manx Grand Prix organisers have paid tribute to a prospective competitor who died racing at the weekend.
Aran Sadler passed away on Saturday while competing in the Supersport A race one at the Bob Smith Spring Cup at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.
The County Durham rider was gearing up to make his Mountain Course debut this summer after attending a newcomers’ weekend earlier this year.
An MGP spokesperson said: ‘The Manx Motor Cycle Club would like to express its great sadness at the passing of Aran Sadler, who tragically passed away following an incident at Oliver’s Mount.
‘Aran was set to be a newcomer at the 2026 Manx Grand Prix.
‘We had the pleasure of spending time with him at the first MGP newcomers’ weekend in February.
‘He made a lasting impression on all who met him.
‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Aran’s family and friends at this very difficult time.’
The 243 Road Racing Association, which organised the weekend’s meeting, said in a statement: ‘It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aran Sadler, following an incident in SuperSport A Race 1 at today's Spring Cup.
‘Aran was a tremendously popular member of our paddock community and a champion several times over at Oliver's Mount.
‘He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and raced alongside him.
‘Our thoughts are entirely with Aran's family and his partner Lorna at this devastating time.’