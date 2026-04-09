Two Isle of Man karters made a superb start to the new season by heading their respective standings after the opening rounds of the HWE BIM SuperOne Karting Championship over the Easter weekend.
The first two rounds took place at Rowrah Kart Circuit in Cumbria where 10-year-old Charlie Gregg and 14-year-old Alex McCullagh – both driving for the Joe Weaver Racing Team - delivered standout performances against strong national opposition in changeable conditions.
Gregg enjoyed a flawless weekend in the Rotax InterMax class, producing a dominant display across both days to remain unbeaten and establish an early championship lead.
The young Manx driver set the tone on Saturday by securing pole position in qualifying before converting that advantage into victory in both heats.
He then controlled the final from the front, demonstrating impressive pace and composure to complete a clean sweep of the opening round.
Sunday’s second round proved more of the same, with Gregg once again topping qualifying to claim pole position.
He maintained his perfect record in the heats, showing consistency and race craft beyond his years, before sealing another commanding victory in the final.
The double clean sweep ensured maximum points and leaves him leading the InterMax standings by 10 points after the opening weekend.
Fellow Isle of Man competitor McCullagh also made a strong impression in the highly-competitive Rotax Junior class, steadily improving throughout the two days to finish the weekend at the top of the championship table.
In Saturday’s opening round, McCullagh qualified third and immediately showed strong race pace in a closely-fought field. He finished sixth in heat one before battling his way to third in heat two, putting himself in contention for the final.
A determined drive saw him cross the line in fourth place, narrowly missing out on a podium finish but collecting valuable points.
With improved weather conditions on Sunday, McCullagh stepped up his performance further. He secured pole position in qualifying and converted that into victory in the opening heat, underlining his speed at the Cumbrian circuit.
A second-place finish in heat two kept him firmly in contention before he fought hard in a competitive final to claim third place and secure an important podium finish.
Those consistent results proved enough to move McCullagh to the top of the Rotax Junior standings, where he now holds a five-point advantage after two rounds.
The performances from both drivers mark an encouraging start to the season for the Joe Weaver Racing Team, with Gregg’s unbeaten run and McCullagh’s consistency placing the Isle of Man firmly among the early championship contenders.
Attention now turns to rounds three and four of the HWE BIM SuperOne Karting Championship which are scheduled to take place in North Wales at the beginning of May, where both Manx drivers will look to build on their strong opening weekend and extend their leads at the top of their respective standings.
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