The Pony Club’s annual awards night took place at the Woodbourne House earlier this month with Olympian and former World Champion Yasmin Ingham special guest.
The 27 year old from Greeba is a former branch member and was on hand to present the club’s prizes at the ceremony on February 8.
A club spokesperson added: ‘Yaz has an incredibly busy schedule but made time to come over and present the awards .
‘A very moving film was shown of Yasmin’s life from when she was a tot on lead rein, her years in Pony Club up to her present hugely successful career.
‘A panel of senior girls – Issy, Isla, Emma, Grace and Isla quizzed Yaz on many aspects of her journey to where she is now, her life, horses and future goals.
‘Living in the Isle of Man provided many challenges for Yaz with her aspirations to become a world-class athlete, but she stressed to members that anything is possible with hard work and determination – both of which she has in abundance along with a huge amount of natural talent.
‘Yaz still looks on the Isle of Man as home and although comfortable on the World stage is still the Manx girl that we all know and love and is aways willing to make time for everyone. This event was a huge success and enjoyed by everyone.’
Prizewinners
Calvert Fisher for Attendance 2024: Emilia Lace; The Blaize Trophy for Tack and Turnout at Garran Beg 2024: Penny Preston; Ramsey Crookall Trophy for Tack and Turnout 2024: Juliette Wilkins; Boodle and Dunthorn Trophy for Dressage 2024: Annabelle Byers; PC Trophy for most improved 5 & Under 2024: Dottie Pepper; Carlton Blue Boy Trophy for Most Improved 7 & Under 2024: Harper Potts; Stewart Angus Trophy for Most Improved 9 and Under 2024: Esme Bond; Tommy Merrill for Most Improved 10/11 2024: Grace Quilliam; E N Christian Most Improved 12/13 2024: Eva Brew; Farrants Froy Most Improved 14/15 2024: Francesca Loader and Isla Caine; Palace Trophy Most Improved 16-18 2024: Eve McGeown and Isabel Ennett; Garry Parker Most Improved Boy 2024: George Jackson; Country Music Trophy for best Games Pony 2024: Lucky ridden by Jemimah Mylchreest; Melody Trophy for best all round Pony Club Pony 2024: Conrhenny Didgerydoo ridden by Libby Shimmin; Michael Trophy for most improved Horse 2024: Regal Fox ridden by Emma Parsons; Mike Brackett Trophy for most improved pony 2024: Myrtle ridden by Sophia Grounds; Jean Burns Trophy for Courage and Achievement in the face of adversity 2024: Harriet Bailey; Cheryl Bond for Achievement (Eventing) 2024: Breesha Byers; Cardina Trophy for Achievement in Cross-Country 2024: Sienna Curphey: Marmite Trophy for Achievement in Showjumping 2024: Macie Murphey; Cardington Trophy for Best Manx Bred 2024: Conrhenny Waltzing Matilda ridden by Amelia Corrin; Joanne McCubbin Trophy for good Pony Club member 2024: Lucy Parsons; Kenzie Steele Trophy for best Mum 2024: Cheryl Curphey; Charlie Trophy for Annual Polo Award 2024: Barnaby Phythian; Blue Moon Trophy – Most Improved Tetrathlete 2024: Bonny White; Jolliffe Trophy – Best Tetrathlete 2024: Blae Richardson; Jean Burns Memorial Rosebowl 2024: Emily Shimell awarded by district commissioner for service to Pony Club
For further information on the Pony Club in the Isle of Man please visit https://pcuk.org/