Calvert Fisher for Attendance 2024: Emilia Lace; The Blaize Trophy for Tack and Turnout at Garran Beg 2024: Penny Preston; Ramsey Crookall Trophy for Tack and Turnout 2024: Juliette Wilkins; Boodle and Dunthorn Trophy for Dressage 2024: Annabelle Byers; PC Trophy for most improved 5 & Under 2024: Dottie Pepper; Carlton Blue Boy Trophy for Most Improved 7 & Under 2024: Harper Potts; Stewart Angus Trophy for Most Improved 9 and Under 2024: Esme Bond; Tommy Merrill for Most Improved 10/11 2024: Grace Quilliam; E N Christian Most Improved 12/13 2024: Eva Brew; Farrants Froy Most Improved 14/15 2024: Francesca Loader and Isla Caine; Palace Trophy Most Improved 16-18 2024: Eve McGeown and Isabel Ennett; Garry Parker Most Improved Boy 2024: George Jackson; Country Music Trophy for best Games Pony 2024: Lucky ridden by Jemimah Mylchreest; Melody Trophy for best all round Pony Club Pony 2024: Conrhenny Didgerydoo ridden by Libby Shimmin; Michael Trophy for most improved Horse 2024: Regal Fox ridden by Emma Parsons; Mike Brackett Trophy for most improved pony 2024: Myrtle ridden by Sophia Grounds; Jean Burns Trophy for Courage and Achievement in the face of adversity 2024: Harriet Bailey; Cheryl Bond for Achievement (Eventing) 2024: Breesha Byers; Cardina Trophy for Achievement in Cross-Country 2024: Sienna Curphey: Marmite Trophy for Achievement in Showjumping 2024: Macie Murphey; Cardington Trophy for Best Manx Bred 2024: Conrhenny Waltzing Matilda ridden by Amelia Corrin; Joanne McCubbin Trophy for good Pony Club member 2024: Lucy Parsons; Kenzie Steele Trophy for best Mum 2024: Cheryl Curphey; Charlie Trophy for Annual Polo Award 2024: Barnaby Phythian; Blue Moon Trophy – Most Improved Tetrathlete 2024: Bonny White; Jolliffe Trophy – Best Tetrathlete 2024: Blae Richardson; Jean Burns Memorial Rosebowl 2024: Emily Shimell awarded by district commissioner for service to Pony Club